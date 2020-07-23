Zoe Chicco Champions Fellow Female Founders to Fête 20 Years
Los Angeles—It’s hard to believe, but Zoe Chicco has been in business for 20 years.
The Los Angeles-based designer who hand-produces all of her easy-to-wear, everyday jewels at her in-house workshop launched a special project this week to commemorate two decades of her eponymous label.
“20 x 20” sees Chicco partner with 20 fellow female business owners and creatives on limited-edition jewelry designs, with all proceeds of each benefitting a charity of the collaborator’s choice.
First up for the project is Justina Blakeney, an interior designer and owner of online home and lifestyle store Jungalow, which carries both Blakeney’s products and the work of other designers.
The conscious company—which started as a design blog a decade ago—plants two trees for every purchase to offset its environmental impact.
Together, Chicco and Blakeney created three necklaces that can be purchased individually or as a set.
They feature motifs Blakeney often references in her work, like florals, a moon, star and sun, plus a colorful mix of gems like jade, turquoise and onyx as well as cowrie shells.
The resulting pieces possess a bohemian feel that matches Jungalow’s vibrant aesthetic.
“It was such a pleasure to work with Justina on this collaboration as she is an artist and designer whom I really admire,” Chicco said in a statement.
“She had a very clear vision of what she wanted to do, which made my job so easy. The images on the discs are her own hand-drawn designs, and the other elements, down to the shells and colors of the beads, she personally selected. I love how versatile it is since there are three pieces to choose from or layer together.”
The set of necklaces sells for $1,500 while individually they range from $295 to $770. It’s available on ZoeChicco.com and Jungalow.com.
All proceeds benefit the American Civil Liberties Union.
Chicco plans to roll out further collaborations monthly, with designs forthcoming from television host Catt Sadler, Olive & June founder Sarah Gibson Tuttle and designer Rachel Pally.
