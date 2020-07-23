National Jeweler

Zoe Chicco Champions Fellow Female Founders to Fête 20 Years

By Ashley Davis
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
Designer Zoe Chicco is pictured alongside her limited-edition jewels created with designer, author and artist Justina Blakeney, founder of Jungalow. All proceeds from the collaboration benefit the ACLU.

Los Angeles—It’s hard to believe, but Zoe Chicco has been in business for 20 years.

The Los Angeles-based designer who hand-produces all of her easy-to-wear, everyday jewels at her in-house workshop launched a special project this week to commemorate two decades of her eponymous label.

“20 x 20” sees Chicco partner with 20 fellow female business owners and creatives on limited-edition jewelry designs, with all proceeds of each benefitting a charity of the collaborator’s choice.

First up for the project is Justina Blakeney, an interior designer and owner of online home and lifestyle store Jungalow, which carries both Blakeney’s products and the work of other designers.

The conscious company—which started as a design blog a decade ago—plants two trees for every purchase to offset its environmental impact.

Together, Chicco and Blakeney created three necklaces that can be purchased individually or as a set.

They feature motifs Blakeney often references in her work, like florals, a moon, star and sun, plus a colorful mix of gems like jade, turquoise and onyx as well as cowrie shells.

20200723 ZoeChicco2Justina Blakeney pictured in her designs created in partnership with Zoe Chicco alongside a mood board of the interior designer’s inspirations.


The resulting pieces possess a bohemian feel that matches Jungalow’s vibrant aesthetic.

“It was such a pleasure to work with Justina on this collaboration as she is an artist and designer whom I really admire,” Chicco said in a statement.

“She had a very clear vision of what she wanted to do, which made my job so easy. The images on the discs are her own hand-drawn designs, and the other elements, down to the shells and colors of the beads, she personally selected. I love how versatile it is since there are three pieces to choose from or layer together.”

The set of necklaces sells for $1,500 while individually they range from $295 to $770. It’s available on ZoeChicco.com and Jungalow.com.

All proceeds benefit the American Civil Liberties Union.

Chicco plans to roll out further collaborations monthly, with designs forthcoming from television host Catt Sadler, Olive & June founder Sarah Gibson Tuttle and designer Rachel Pally.


TAGS:   Jewels for Good , Collections , Designers
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy