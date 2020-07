Zoe Chicco Champions Fellow Female Founders to Fête 20 Years

Justina Blakeney pictured in her designs created in partnership with Zoe Chicco alongside a mood board of the interior designer’s inspirations.

Los Angeles—It’s hard to believe, but Zoe Chicco has been in business for 20 years.The Los Angeles-based designer who hand-produces all of her easy-to-wear, everyday jewels at her in-house workshop launched a special project this week to commemorate two decades of her eponymous label.“20 x 20” sees Chicco partner with 20 fellow female business owners and creatives on limited-edition jewelry designs, with all proceeds of each benefitting a charity of the collaborator’s choice.First up for the project is Justina Blakeney, an interior designer and owner of online home and lifestyle store Jungalow , which carries both Blakeney’s products and the work of other designers.The conscious company—which started as a design blog a decade ago—plants two trees for every purchase to offset its environmental impact.Together, Chicco and Blakeney created three necklaces that can be purchased individually or as a set.They feature motifs Blakeney often references in her work, like florals, a moon, star and sun, plus a colorful mix of gems like jade, turquoise and onyx as well as cowrie shells.The resulting pieces possess a bohemian feel that matches Jungalow’s vibrant aesthetic.“It was such a pleasure to work with Justina on this collaboration as she is an artist and designer whom I really admire,” Chicco said in a statement.“She had a very clear vision of what she wanted to do, which made my job so easy. The images on the discs are her own hand-drawn designs, and the other elements, down to the shells and colors of the beads, she personally selected. I love how versatile it is since there are three pieces to choose from or layer together.”The set of necklaces sells for $1,500 while individually they range from $295 to $770. It’s available on ZoeChicco.com and Jungalow.com All proceeds benefit the American Civil Liberties Union Chicco plans to roll out further collaborations monthly, with designs forthcoming from television host Catt Sadler, Olive & June founder Sarah Gibson Tuttle and designer Rachel Pally.