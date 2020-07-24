Piece of the Week: Carbon & Hyde’s Diamond Bobby Pin
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
In the age of COVID-19, working from home, homeschooling, and with a presidential election inching ever closer, one has to get one’s kicks where one can.
Third-generation jewelers and sisters Yarden and Oren Katz, the duo behind Carbon & Hyde, have created just the accessory to feel ultra-glamorous and indulgent, for the woman who hasn’t left her house in months.
Elevating the everyday bobby pin to super luxury status, Carbon & Hyde’s fine jewelry take on the basic hair staple is the perfect way to dress up a pair of designer sweats.
The “Princess Bobby Pin,” crafted in 14-karat rose, yellow or white gold, features 0.75-carats of princess-cut diamonds.
It’s available for purchase on the Carbon & Hyde website for $2,760, and ships from the brand’s family-owned and -operated manufacturing facility in downtown Los Angeles, where every jewel is designed, cast and set.
Get the Daily News >