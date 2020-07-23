This Popstar’s Massive Engagement Ring Shows Classic Styles Are Trending
Los Angeles—You might have heard of the quarantine divorce.
Meet its infinitely preferable cousin—the quarantine engagement.
Singer and actress Demi Lovato recently took to Instagram to show off her new megawatt diamond ring while announcing her engagement to actor Max Ehrich, best known for his role on soap opera “The Young and the Restless.”
Pop princess Lovato is known for being a product of the Disney child-actor machine who eventually reached mainstream stardom courtesy of some serious vocal chops, all the while distancing herself from her child-star past via a penchant for tattoos and a very public battle with addiction.
Any attempts at edginess were cast aside, however, when it came to her fiancé’s choice of engagement ring, proving the songstress might be more traditionally inclined than she’s lead on.
Ehrich proposed in Malibu with a three-stone ring featuring an emerald-cut diamond center flanked by two trapezoids in a platinum setting.
It’s a look about as classic as they come, even favored by royalty.
Forevermark spokesperson Kristen Trustey estimates the center stone weighs between 8 and 10 carats.
She elaborated: “Step-cut diamonds like an emerald, show the smallest imperfections in a diamond, so I would predict that Max went for a diamond that is extremely high in clarity, and it also looks to be colorless or near colorless. A diamond ring of that size and quality could be valued anywhere from $700,000 to upwards of $1 million.”
Trustey noted that many celebrities have shown an affinity for emerald-cut diamonds.
“The style of Demi’s ring is super classic and timeless, which is always on-trend, and emerald-cut diamonds are incredibly popular with celebrities.
“Nicola Peltz also just received an emerald-cut diamond from Brooklyn Beckham and other celebs with emerald-cut diamonds include Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lawrence and Amal Clooney.”
TMZ reported that Beverly Hills jeweler Peter Marco is behind Lovato’s ring. The celebrity news site’s source estimates the ring cost upwards of $2 million.
There’s no doubt the statement jewel will appeal to Lovato, who sported a graphic pair of earrings at her proposal that threatened to upstage the ring in photos. (The baubles are Established Jewelry’s “Extended Horseshoe Earrings with Diamonds.”)
Congrats to the happy couple, who are said to have begun dating in March, assumedly quarantining together for much of the last several months.
At least 2020 has proved fruitful for some people.
