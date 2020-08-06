The Jewelry Collaboration Intended to Empower a Generation
New York—Jewelry manufacturer Uni Creation has partnered with Girl Up to launch a jewelry collection designed to support the initiative’s leadership program.
Founded in 2010 by the United Nations, Girl Up trains young women to be leaders and activists in the movement for gender equality.
For the jewelry collaboration, Uni Creation met with Girl Up teen advisors and staff to learn about its global community, activism, program and needs.
The jewelry company then developed a collection of styles celebrating the young women.
Five motifs are used throughout the “Girl Up Collection” to capture the spirit of the initiative and its ideals in jewelry form.
There is a dove, representing peace and the Girl Up logo; a laurel leaf, a symbol of success and inspired by the UN Foundation’s logo; “fearless” charms, offering words of strength and a “Fearless Girl” option; stars and lightning bolts to symbolize beauty, goals and enlightenment; and a globe to reflect togetherness.
There are two lines within the collection.
The first is made with sterling silver, diamonds, and blue and pink sapphires. It has a retail price range of between $35 to $450.
The second line is 14-karat yellow, white and rose gold with diamonds and blue and pink sapphires.
It will debut in the fall and is meant to appeal to women of all ages, ranging in price from $85 to $899.
“What the collections have in common is a lightness of design, love of movement, relatable modernity,” said Hal Rubenstein, creative director of the collection. “All of it is beautiful jewelry with meaning.”
There also is an opportunity to create exclusive collections for strategic retail partnerships.
For retailers that buy into the collection, a portfolio of marketing materials will be provided including packaging, POS, signage, lifestyle ads, product ads, social media content, videos and more.
Meanwhile, at GirlUpCollection.com, visitors can try on the jewelry virtually, a feature the companies hope to eventually offer through retailer and e-tailer partner websites as well.
Uni Creation has committed a minimum $100,000 annual donation to the Girl Up program, as well as an extra 5 percent of wholesale and direct-to-consumer website sales.
The “Girl Up Collection” features five motifs: a dove; a laurel leaf; “fearless” symbols, like the Fearless Girl pictured here; stars and lightning bolts; and a globe.
Retailers can buy into either of the two jewelry lines, the silver or the 14-karat gold.
Five percent of wholesale sales and sales made direct to consumers on GirlsUpCollection.com will benefit Girl Up.
There also is an opportunity to create exclusive collections for strategic retail partnerships.
For retailers that buy into the collection, a portfolio of marketing materials will be provided including packaging, POS, signage, lifestyle ads, product ads, social media content, videos and more.
Meanwhile, at GirlUpCollection.com, visitors can try on the jewelry virtually, a feature the companies hope to eventually offer through retailer and e-tailer partner websites as well.
Uni Creation has committed a minimum $100,000 annual donation to the Girl Up program, as well as an extra 5 percent of wholesale and direct-to-consumer website sales.
