Piece of the Week: Almasika’s Cowrie Tennis Necklace
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
Cowrie shell jewelry instantly conjures specific associations: surf culture, beaches, and the freedom of summertime.
That most low maintenance of jewels gets a luxurious upgrade from Almasika, the Chicago-based fine jewelry brand that counts the cowrie shell as one of its signature motifs.
The cowrie shell has long been used in jewelry and, historically, even as a form of currency in various cultures, particularly those bordering the Indian Ocean where the shells are commonly found.
They’ve arguably never been as valuable as in the Almasika version of a tennis necklace, however, rendered in 18-karat yellow gold and diamond pave.
Priced at $31,200, it’s not one you’d want to risk losing in the ocean.
Retailers can inquire with This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
