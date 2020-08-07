National Jeweler

Piece of the Week: Almasika’s Cowrie Tennis Necklace

By Ashley Davis
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
Cowrie shell jewelry instantly conjures specific associations: surf culture, beaches, and the freedom of summertime.

That most low maintenance of jewels gets a luxurious upgrade from Almasika, the Chicago-based fine jewelry brand that counts the cowrie shell as one of its signature motifs.

The cowrie shell has long been used in jewelry and, historically, even as a form of currency in various cultures, particularly those bordering the Indian Ocean where the shells are commonly found.

They’ve arguably never been as valuable as in the Almasika version of a tennis necklace, however, rendered in 18-karat yellow gold and diamond pave.

Priced at $31,200, it’s not one you’d want to risk losing in the ocean.

Retailers can inquire with This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..



TAGS:   Designers
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy