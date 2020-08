Piece of the Week: Almasika’s Cowrie Tennis Necklace

Cowrie shell jewelry instantly conjures specific associations: surf culture, beaches, and the freedom of summertime.That most low maintenance of jewels gets a luxurious upgrade from Almasika, the Chicago-based fine jewelry brand that counts the cowrie shell as one of its signature motifs.The cowrie shell has long been used in jewelry and, historically, even as a form of currency in various cultures, particularly those bordering the Indian Ocean where the shells are commonly found.They’ve arguably never been as valuable as in the Almasika version of a tennis necklace, however, rendered in 18-karat yellow gold and diamond pave.Priced at $31,200, it’s not one you’d want to risk losing in the ocean.Retailers can inquire with This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.