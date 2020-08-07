National Jeweler

Bulgari Quietly Unveiled a New High Jewelry Collection

By Ashley Davis
Of the rings, bracelets, earrings and necklaces presented as part of Bulgari’s new “Barocko” high jewelry collection, elaborate collars stole the show.

Rome—Without any of its usual fanfare due to the pandemic, Bulgari released its latest high jewelry collection earlier this summer.

Called Barocko, a play on “Baroque,” the Italian jeweler paid tribute to its home city of Rome, channeling the ornate and unapologetically dramatic attitude of the period’s architecture and art.

Bulgari cited a few inspirational works specifically: Lorenzo Bernini’s Fountain of the Four Rivers in Rome, Francesco Borromini’s Sant’Agnese church in Agone, the Horti Farnesiani complex on Palatine Hill, and the Archangel Michael bronze statue crowning the Castel Sant’Angelo papal fortress.

20200807 Bulgari2The ”Wings of Rome” diamond necklace from the Barocko high jewelry collection is an ode to the city’s Sant’Angelo Bridge.
Grand, curving lines and spirals matched with a more-is-more array of unique gemstones personally sourced by creative director Lucia Silvestri make up Bulgari’s ode to the Baroque movement.

Of the new assortment of jewels, collars and necklaces are by far the most special.

20200807 Bulgari1

The “Cabochon Exuberance” necklace for example, seen above, is the culmination of a global hunt for the most exquisite gems—tanzanite sourced in New York, rubellite and emerald from Jaipur, and aquamarines procured in Hong Kong—cut and arranged into a one-of-a-kind design.

The “Lady Rubellite” sautoir, below, features a flat drop-shaped rubellite weighing more than 70 carats, accompanied by pearls, diamonds, amethyst and rubellite, while the “Rosso Caravaggio” convertible necklace features a 10-carat cushion-cut ruby from Mozambique alongside diamonds, and took more than 1,500 hours to craft.

20200807 Bulgari3

The “Green Dream” necklace is the result of another of Silvestri’s treasure hunts, featuring five of 10 Colombian emeralds the designer sourced for more than a year.

See more of the collection on Bulgari.com.





