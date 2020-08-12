Designer’s Diary: 5 Keys to Unlocking Your Inner Artist

This citrine ring designed by Vittoria d’Aste-Surcouf shows how careful composition can make a top-heavy ring look graceful and sleek. Inspired by the columns in ancient Greek ruins, the design flows upwards holding the 38-carat citrine. The platinum bezel-set champagne and colorless diamonds are sporadically placed on the sides of the mounting. An “unpolished” finish was chosen to mirror the weathered, sun-bleached appearance of the columns.

This painting from Claude Monet’s “Haystacks” series shows the pastoral landscape in late summer. “Haystacks, End of Summer” (1891) hangs in the Musée d’Orsay in Paris.

Monet used different colors to paint the same haystack scene in winter. “Wheatstacks, Snow Effect, Morning” (1891) is part of the collection of the J. Paul Getty Museum in California.

Buccellati masters the art of surface manipulation by choosing malleable yellow gold to hand-engrave with its signature finish. This finishing gives an almost aura-like appearance to the surface of this white and yellow gold cuff with diamonds. (Photograph courtesy of Buccellati)

“Every piece of art has a story. Jewelry is no different, and the storytelling aspects of jewelry are even stronger because it is highly personalized.”

