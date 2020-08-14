Piece of the Week: These Alex Soldier Earrings
New York—It’s only mid-August, so we’re not done with peridot just yet.
What we are done with, however, is the oppressive, unrelenting heat and humidity in New York City this summer.
The weather has us (or at least some of us) dreaming of the cooler temperatures and warmer color palette of the fall; light sweater weather, if you will.
That’s why these Alex Soldier earrings are a perfect pick for piece of the week.
The 18-karat yellow gold pair combine a dozen peridot (7.6 total carats) with little pops of purple and white courtesy of sapphire and diamond, all anchored by four champagne quartz weighing nearly 80 carats.
The earrings are available for $5,280 here on the Alex Soldier website.
To see more of the designer’s work, visit his homepage or follow him on Instagram, @alexsoldierjewelry.
