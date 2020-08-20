Meet Bulgari’s New Ambassador

Martha Hunt models jewels from Bulgari’s B.zero1 and Serpenti collections in the brand’s latest campaign.

New York—A storied Italian jeweler is showing its affinity for the (beleaguered) Big Apple.Bulgari may call Rome home, but its new campaign appropriately stars an American supermodel amid the backdrop of New York City’s downtown SoHo neighborhood.Supermodel Martha Hunt is the jeweler’s latest brand ambassador.In a statement, Hunt said, “I have always seen Bulgari as the epitome of sophisticated design and Italian heritage. Jewelry is a reminder of what remains timeless, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to represent an iconic brand such as Bulgari.”Boasting more than 3 million Instagram followers, Hunt’s modeling career spans 13 years and has seen her walk in more than 180 fashion shows.She’s been featured on the covers of international editions of Vogue, Elle and Harper’s Bazaar and worked with world renowned photographers, fashion editors and stylists, and hair and make up artists.In the announcement of her appointment, Bulgari noted Hunt’s “edgy yet classic aesthetic,” embodied by jewels from the B.zero1 and Serpenti collection she wore in the campaign.Photographer Greg Swales shot the latest imagery.