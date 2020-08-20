National Jeweler

Meet Bulgari’s New Ambassador

By Ashley Davis
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
Bulgari has announced its latest ambassador with a sumptuous new ad campaign.
New York—A storied Italian jeweler is showing its affinity for the (beleaguered) Big Apple.

20200820 Bulgari insertMartha Hunt models jewels from Bulgari’s B.zero1 and Serpenti collections in the brand’s latest campaign.Bulgari may call Rome home, but its new campaign appropriately stars an American supermodel amid the backdrop of New York City’s downtown SoHo neighborhood.

Supermodel Martha Hunt is the jeweler’s latest brand ambassador.

In a statement, Hunt said, “I have always seen Bulgari as the epitome of sophisticated design and Italian heritage. Jewelry is a reminder of what remains timeless, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to represent an iconic brand such as Bulgari.”

Boasting more than 3 million Instagram followers, Hunt’s modeling career spans 13 years and has seen her walk in more than 180 fashion shows.

She’s been featured on the covers of international editions of Vogue, Elle and Harper’s Bazaar and worked with world renowned photographers, fashion editors and stylists, and hair and make up artists.

In the announcement of her appointment, Bulgari noted Hunt’s “edgy yet classic aesthetic,” embodied by jewels from the B.zero1 and Serpenti collection she wore in the campaign.

Photographer Greg Swales shot the latest imagery.



TAGS:   Marketing , Designers
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy