Catbird, Bulova Partner with The Met Museum
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
New York—One watchmaker and one fine jewelry brand are helping The Metropolitan Museum of Art fete its 150th birthday.
One of New York City’s most iconic institutions, The Met emerges from its pandemic closure on Aug. 29 in time to celebrate a century and a half of world class art.
The museum has partnered with a small group of brands to deliver pieces inspired by its collections, as well as the institution itself. Creative teams from each participating company personally combed The Met’s galleries for ideas.
Jewelry brand Catbird has created five pieces in its contribution to “The 150 Edit.”
The Catbird “Petal Necklace,” for instance, featuring a tiny diamond briolette suspended on a 14-karat yellow gold chain ($398) is an homage to Dutch female painter Margareta Haverman’s “A Vase of Flowers,” 1716.
The artist lived from 1693 to 1722.
Catbird’s necklace was particularly inspired by a delicate dewdrop in Haverman’s painting, which is part of The Met’s permanent collection.
The brand also created a single pearl and diamond earring, a gold bracelet, a single earring depicting a bow, and, most charmingly, a 14-karat gold rendering of the classic Met metal entry button, introduced in the 1970s and discontinued in 2013.
Meanwhile, New York City-native watchmaker Bulova contributed a watch to “The 150 Edit” capsule collection.
One of Bulova’s “Classic Aerojet” styles, it has a silver-tone crown and accents and a black dial. It features a three-hand calendar function, box mineral glass and a black leather strap with contrast red stitching—a colorful nod to The Met’s signature hue. It sells for $295.
The proceeds of the multi-designer collection benefit the museum’s collection, plus study and conservation efforts, as well as its preservation of works spanning more than 5,000 years.
The Catbird and Bulova items will be on sale at The Met Museum store, which has been operating 149 out of the 150 years the museum has existed, when it reopens this weekend, as well as online.
To keep the museum at a safe capacity, visitors must make reservations or procure timed tickets.
The Met Cloisters will reopen Sep. 12.
One of New York City’s most iconic institutions, The Met emerges from its pandemic closure on Aug. 29 in time to celebrate a century and a half of world class art.
The museum has partnered with a small group of brands to deliver pieces inspired by its collections, as well as the institution itself. Creative teams from each participating company personally combed The Met’s galleries for ideas.
Jewelry brand Catbird has created five pieces in its contribution to “The 150 Edit.”
The Catbird “Petal Necklace,” for instance, featuring a tiny diamond briolette suspended on a 14-karat yellow gold chain ($398) is an homage to Dutch female painter Margareta Haverman’s “A Vase of Flowers,” 1716.
The artist lived from 1693 to 1722.
Catbird’s necklace was particularly inspired by a delicate dewdrop in Haverman’s painting, which is part of The Met’s permanent collection.
The brand also created a single pearl and diamond earring, a gold bracelet, a single earring depicting a bow, and, most charmingly, a 14-karat gold rendering of the classic Met metal entry button, introduced in the 1970s and discontinued in 2013.
Meanwhile, New York City-native watchmaker Bulova contributed a watch to “The 150 Edit” capsule collection.
One of Bulova’s “Classic Aerojet” styles, it has a silver-tone crown and accents and a black dial. It features a three-hand calendar function, box mineral glass and a black leather strap with contrast red stitching—a colorful nod to The Met’s signature hue. It sells for $295.
The proceeds of the multi-designer collection benefit the museum’s collection, plus study and conservation efforts, as well as its preservation of works spanning more than 5,000 years.
The Catbird and Bulova items will be on sale at The Met Museum store, which has been operating 149 out of the 150 years the museum has existed, when it reopens this weekend, as well as online.
To keep the museum at a safe capacity, visitors must make reservations or procure timed tickets.
The Met Cloisters will reopen Sep. 12.
Get the Daily News >