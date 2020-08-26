National Jeweler

Catbird, Bulova Partner with The Met Museum

By Ashley Davis
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
As part of a multi-designer capsule collection benefitting The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Brooklyn jeweler Catbird created this fine jewelry ode to the museum’s old entry tokens. (Photo courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art)
New York—One watchmaker and one fine jewelry brand are helping The Metropolitan Museum of Art fete its 150th birthday.

One of New York City’s most iconic institutions, The Met emerges from its pandemic closure on Aug. 29 in time to celebrate a century and a half of world class art.

The museum has partnered with a small group of brands to deliver pieces inspired by its collections, as well as the institution itself. Creative teams from each participating company personally combed The Met’s galleries for ideas.

Jewelry brand Catbird has created five pieces in its contribution to “The 150 Edit.”

20200826 Met2Catbird created this necklace for “The 150 Edit.” It’s inspired by Dutch painter Margareta Haverman (1693-1722) and her “Vase of Flowers” painting, above. (Photo courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art)

The Catbird “Petal Necklace,” for instance, featuring a tiny diamond briolette suspended on a 14-karat yellow gold chain ($398) is an homage to Dutch female painter Margareta Haverman’s “A Vase of Flowers,” 1716.

The artist lived from 1693 to 1722.

Catbird’s necklace was particularly inspired by a delicate dewdrop in Haverman’s painting, which is part of The Met’s permanent collection.


The brand also created a single pearl and diamond earring, a gold bracelet, a single earring depicting a bow, and, most charmingly, a 14-karat gold rendering of the classic Met metal entry button, introduced in the 1970s and discontinued in 2013.

Meanwhile, New York City-native watchmaker Bulova contributed a watch to “The 150 Edit” capsule collection.

One of Bulova’s “Classic Aerojet” styles, it has a silver-tone crown and accents and a black dial. It features a three-hand calendar function, box mineral glass and a black leather strap with contrast red stitching—a colorful nod to The Met’s signature hue. It sells for $295.

20200826 Met3Bulova’s timepiece tribute to The Met

The proceeds of the multi-designer collection benefit the museum’s collection, plus study and conservation efforts, as well as its preservation of works spanning more than 5,000 years.

The Catbird and Bulova items will be on sale at The Met Museum store, which has been operating 149 out of the 150 years the museum has existed, when it reopens this weekend, as well as online.

To keep the museum at a safe capacity, visitors must make reservations or procure timed tickets.

The Met Cloisters will reopen Sep. 12.


TAGS:   Collections , Designers
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy