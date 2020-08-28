National Jeweler

Piece of the Week: Ursa Major’s Checkerboard Cameo Ring

By Ashley Davis
Ursa Major designer Kate Jones makes her intaglio and cameo jewelry from start to finish at her bench in Maine.

That means carving the intaglios herself by hand, keeping traditional jewelry making techniques alive and well.

She does like to add a contemporary twist, however, like in one of her latest editions, the “Checkerboard Cameo Ring,” which she called “perhaps my most favorite piece to date” on Instagram.

With retro checkers trending across interior and fashion design, the ring is a culmination of influences.

Jones crafted the ring in 18-karat rose gold and carnelian. It’s available on her website for $3,400, though she offers it in a variety of metals and stones by special order, starting at $290 for sterling silver.



