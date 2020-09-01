National Jeweler

Amanda’s Style File: September’s Sapphires

By Amanda Gizzi
agizzi@jewelers.org
If September’s arrival has you feeling blue, reach for your favorite piece of sapphire jewelry and harness the balance-inducing energy sapphires provide.

Blue sapphires are evocative of water and can bring a sense of calmness even in the most uncertain times. The blue variety of sapphires are undeniably iconic and loved for their rich color and history.

But sapphire’s majesty isn’t limited to blue stones alone—pink, white, purple and all the hues in between help make sapphire one of the most versatile and crowd-pleasing gemstones. Even the smallest sapphire adds a feeling of luxury to a piece of jewelry.

This Amanda’s Style File features a wide range of the gemstone that will have you wanting to celebrate September’s arrival.





TAGS:   Colored Gemstones , Collections , Designers
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy