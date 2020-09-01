Amanda’s Style File: September’s Sapphires
If September’s arrival has you feeling blue, reach for your favorite piece of sapphire jewelry and harness the balance-inducing energy sapphires provide.
Blue sapphires are evocative of water and can bring a sense of calmness even in the most uncertain times. The blue variety of sapphires are undeniably iconic and loved for their rich color and history.
But sapphire’s majesty isn’t limited to blue stones alone—pink, white, purple and all the hues in between help make sapphire one of the most versatile and crowd-pleasing gemstones. Even the smallest sapphire adds a feeling of luxury to a piece of jewelry.
This Amanda’s Style File features a wide range of the gemstone that will have you wanting to celebrate September’s arrival.
Marla Aaron Total Baguette Starlock with blue sapphires set in 14-karat gold ($2,865)
Lali Jewels 14-karat yellow gold sapphire crescent moon studs ($540)
Eriness 14-karat yellow gold blue sapphire baguette color wheel studs ($2,295)
Brevani blue sapphire and diamond earrings set in 14-karat white gold ($1,500)
Retrouvaí blue sapphire buckle ring in 14-karat yellow gold ($3,310)
Cathy Waterman 22-karat recycled gold and 22-karat blackened gold marquise leaf ring with blue sapphire and diamonds ($3,690)
Emily P. Wheeler tonal ombre sapphire ring set in 18-karat yellow gold ($8,700)
Jenna Blake crescent moon and star stud earrings with sapphires and diamonds set in 18-karat yellow gold ($8,400)
Nam Cho 18-karat rose gold and sapphire Half Ball earring with diamonds ($6,400)
Norma Wellington Designs’ Maharani earrings with sapphires and diamonds set in sterling silver ($2,357)
Reinstein Ross blue sapphire Renaissance ring in 20-karat peach gold ($6,400)
Boucheron Meisa the Chickadee Ring set with a tanzanite, diamonds, multi-color sapphires, tsavorites, onyx and lapis lazuli in 18-karat white gold (price available upon request)
Deborah Pagani 18-karat white gold Horseshoe Ring with sapphire center and diamonds (price available upon request)
Sylva & Cie blue sapphire Ten Table ring in 18-karat gold ($14,000)
Takat blue sapphire and diamond earrings set in platinum (price available upon request)
Boghossian Kashmir sapphire and natural drop-shaped pearl earrings set in 18-karat white gold (price available upon request)
