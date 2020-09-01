Amanda’s Style File: September’s Sapphires

If September’s arrival has you feeling blue, reach for your favorite piece of sapphire jewelry and harness the balance-inducing energy sapphires provide.Blue sapphires are evocative of water and can bring a sense of calmness even in the most uncertain times. The blue variety of sapphires are undeniably iconic and loved for their rich color and history.But sapphire’s majesty isn’t limited to blue stones alone—pink, white, purple and all the hues in between help make sapphire one of the most versatile and crowd-pleasing gemstones. Even the smallest sapphire adds a feeling of luxury to a piece of jewelry.This Amanda’s Style File features a wide range of the gemstone that will have you wanting to celebrate September’s arrival.