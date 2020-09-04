National Jeweler

Piece of the Week: ARK’s Rainbow Destiny Necklace

By Ashley Davis
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
Jewelry designer Ann Korman often depicts ancient spiritual symbols in her line, ARK Fine Jewelry.

Her latest creations reference even older symbols, recreating patterns found in nature.

The “Destiny Necklace” is one of several pieces to feature a spiral, which Korman explained is commonly seen in shells, plants, minerals, and even weather formations.

Korman has imbued the pattern with her own spiritual meaning, however, noting that it can represent the journey from outward consciousness to inward enlightenment.

A powerful personal totem, the rainbow version of the Destiny Necklace is rendered in 18-karat gold with 1.65 carats of diamonds and a milieu of colored gemstones including sapphires and garnets.

Priced at $2,400, the style is available on the ARK website.



TAGS:   Designers
