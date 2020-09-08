Amanda’s Style File: Sweet Studs
Hoops and dangles can be less than ideal, so stud earrings are the best way to show personality and dress up the face.
There are so many gorgeous studs out there that you can change up your studs to match your outfit or your mask.
Here are Amanda’s Style File selections for stud earrings that will be loved even if/when masks become a memory.
Pippa Small 18-karat yellow gold flower studs ($460)
Forevermark 18-karat yellow gold and diamond “Tribute Collection” beaded stud earrings ($1,195)
Sophie Ratner 14-karat gold broken line diamond studs ($440)
Goshwara “Gossip” blue topaz and diamond octagon studs in 18-karat gold ($2,700)
Gurhan 22-karat gold “Embrace Collection” studswith rhodolite, topaz and garnet ($3,750)
Luvente 14-karat white gold stud earrings with marquise-shape emeralds and princess-cut diamond in the center ($2,650)
Nina Runsdorf 18-karat yellow and white gold “All That Is” studs with diamonds (price available upon request)
Boucheron “Serpent Boheme L Motif” ear clips set with diamonds in 18-karat white gold (price available upon request)
