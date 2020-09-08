National Jeweler

Amanda’s Style File: Sweet Studs

By Amanda Gizzi
Masks are a wardrobe essential, however, they can catch and pull on earrings, causing constant frustration with entanglement.

Hoops and dangles can be less than ideal, so stud earrings are the best way to show personality and dress up the face.

There are so many gorgeous studs out there that you can change up your studs to match your outfit or your mask.

Here are Amanda’s Style File selections for stud earrings that will be loved even if/when masks become a memory.   





