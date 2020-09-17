Mikimoto Debuts First Fragrance

New York—Mikimoto has moved into luxury beauty with the debut of its first fragrance.The pearl company partnered with Scent Beauty, an ecommerce platform for bespoke scents, to create its signature perfume."Mikimoto represents a highly refined expression of pure elemental beauty that has now been exquisitely captured in scent," said Scent Beauty CEO Stephen Mormoris in a press release announcing the debut.With top notes of citrus, flowery middle notes, and a woody base, Mikimoto Eau de Parfum is meant to evoke a feeling of elegance.

Fragrance designer Raymond Matts and master perfumer Frank Voelkl worked together to create the gender-neutral scent.

The minimalist bottle, inspired by the color and luster of pearls, was designed by Lance McGregor.

"Scents evoke an emotional reaction, parallel to the feeling of wearing a treasured piece of pearl jewelry – making this a natural next step for the brand,” said Yasuhiko Hashimoto, director and executive vice president of K. Mikimoto and Co., Ltd., and CEO of Mikimoto (America) Co., Ltd.

"The results exude the unmistakable opulence of the Mikimoto brand."

The Japanese company was founded in 1893 by Kokichi Mikimoto who created the world's first cultured pearls.

The perfume is available in the U.S. on Mikimoto’s website or ScentBeauty.com for $275.