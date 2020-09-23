See the Limited-Edition Earrings Lagos Is ‘Dropping’ This Fall

Philadelphia—Each month this autumn, Lagos will drop a new limited-edition earring exclusively on its website.

The drop model is prevalent in the age of Instagram shopping and particularly favored by streetwear brands and athleisure companies, but it’s rarely employed in fine jewelry.

The company said the innovative approach is a result of designer Steven Lagos’ interest in sneakerhead culture. Sneaker/footwear companies help fuel desire for cult-favorite styles via the drop model’s limited quantities.

“Fine jewelry is an industry that is steeped in tradition,” Steven Lagos said in a press release.

“These earrings are an opportunity for Lagos to step away from that and have some fun while still maintaining our brand identity.”

One fine jewelry brand that’s used the drop model to its benefit is Los Angeles-based The Last Line, which creates trend-driven fine jewelry basics sold online direct-to-consumer.

Lagos is dipping its toe into ‘dropping’ new product online only with four specific earring styles, rolling out one each month this fall.

The first was launched last week. Once each style sells out, it will be gone forever, Lagos said.

Lagos is promoting each drop on social media, in emails, via influencer partnerships and teaser ads. A week before each drop, a timed countdown also goes live on the Lagos website.

Each earring is sterling silver, some with 18-karat gold accents, pearls or blue topaz. They retail between $500 and $750.