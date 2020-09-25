Piece of the Week: Jade Trau’s Libra Pendant
Jade Trau has put her elegant, diamond-centric spin on zodiac signs.
Her newest collection, called “Victoria” for Queen Victoria in honor of her sentimental approach to jewelry, combines two major current jewelry trends: personalization and charms.
This “Libra” charm exhibits Trau’s grown-up spin on astrology, abstracting each sign’s associated symbol into a refined motif that is appropriate for a woman of any age, from 18 to 80.
Selling for $1,600, the Libra pendant depicts the sign’s balanced scales in 18-karat yellow, rose or white gold, accented with 0.17 carats of round brilliant diamonds.
Launching soon, inquiries can be directed to the Jade Trau website.
