This Is the Feel-Good Collection We Need in 2020
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
Chicago—As a lifelong animal advocate, Graziela Gems’ namesake designer Graziela Kaufman knows in times of economic uncertainty, charitable organizations are often the first to suffer from a lack of donations and support.
To combat that, she created the “Pawsitivity” collection, donating 30 percent of its online sales to one of six animal welfare partner organizations, each chosen by a celebrity ambassador.
“Our partners are huge animal lovers, advocates and friends of the brand that have been wearing Graziela for years,” Kaufman told National Jeweler.
“We bonded and connected organically over time through our shared love of animals. They’ve been working with shelters and rescues helping to create awareness of their work and are always trying to raise funds or get animals into safe places. They use their amazing platforms for the betterment of animals all around the world.”
When customers add a jewel from the Pawsitivity collection to their cart, they can choose which partner organization they’d like their donated proceeds to benefit.
They can support California horse sanctuary Blue Apple Ranch, selected by actress Beth Behrs; Los Angeles and San Diego dog rescue Mutt Scouts, chosen by actress Kaley Cuoco; Longhopes Donkey Shelter in Colorado or animal rescue Rancho Relaxo in New Jersey, both chosen by actress Nikki Reed; or The Shelter Pet Project, a service that connects potential adopters with animal rescues, selected by actress Olivia Munn.
Lastly, they can choose to send their donation to Chicago animal shelter MCP Rescue and Outreach, selected by Kaufman herself.
It’s an organization near and dear to the designer, who doesn’t just support it—she’s its vice president.
Kaufman explained of her work at the organization, “We are warriors for the underdogs. Seventy percent of our dogs are considered hard to adopt whether [they are] bully breeds, giants, have major medical issues, are seniors or are in hospice, so we’re working to give these overlooked lives a voice and platform for new beginnings.”
The Pawsitivity collection comprises bold circular and rectangular pendants and signet rings with animal motifs—a paw print, cat ears, snake or horseshoe.
Each is available in 14-karat gold with diamonds, as well as in gold-plated sterling silver to make the collection more widely accessible.
And, to make the collection even more personal to animal lovers, each can be ordered with engraving.
Kaufman has long made philanthropy a brand cornerstone, already donating 15 percent of all company sales to animal welfare organizations even before the Pawsitivity collection.
For her, giving to animals is a way of life, begun in her childhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where she used to bring stray animals home.
“I think God made me with an animal heart,” she said. “I feel them, which is very difficult and hard since there’s so much pain in the animal world.”
Her favorite item from the new collection is any of the pendants, which she calls “simply a must for any animal lover.”
“You get to wear your best friend close to your heart, personalized, knowing that 30 percent of that purchase helped save an animal in need. Doesn’t get any better than that!”
The 14-karat gold collection is available at select Graziela Gems retail partners as well as the designer’s e-commerce site, where the gold-plated versions are exclusively sold.
The collection starts at $290 and caps off at a little more than $2,000.
To combat that, she created the “Pawsitivity” collection, donating 30 percent of its online sales to one of six animal welfare partner organizations, each chosen by a celebrity ambassador.
“Our partners are huge animal lovers, advocates and friends of the brand that have been wearing Graziela for years,” Kaufman told National Jeweler.
“We bonded and connected organically over time through our shared love of animals. They’ve been working with shelters and rescues helping to create awareness of their work and are always trying to raise funds or get animals into safe places. They use their amazing platforms for the betterment of animals all around the world.”
When customers add a jewel from the Pawsitivity collection to their cart, they can choose which partner organization they’d like their donated proceeds to benefit.
They can support California horse sanctuary Blue Apple Ranch, selected by actress Beth Behrs; Los Angeles and San Diego dog rescue Mutt Scouts, chosen by actress Kaley Cuoco; Longhopes Donkey Shelter in Colorado or animal rescue Rancho Relaxo in New Jersey, both chosen by actress Nikki Reed; or The Shelter Pet Project, a service that connects potential adopters with animal rescues, selected by actress Olivia Munn.
Lastly, they can choose to send their donation to Chicago animal shelter MCP Rescue and Outreach, selected by Kaufman herself.
It’s an organization near and dear to the designer, who doesn’t just support it—she’s its vice president.
Kaufman explained of her work at the organization, “We are warriors for the underdogs. Seventy percent of our dogs are considered hard to adopt whether [they are] bully breeds, giants, have major medical issues, are seniors or are in hospice, so we’re working to give these overlooked lives a voice and platform for new beginnings.”
The Pawsitivity collection comprises bold circular and rectangular pendants and signet rings with animal motifs—a paw print, cat ears, snake or horseshoe.
Each is available in 14-karat gold with diamonds, as well as in gold-plated sterling silver to make the collection more widely accessible.
And, to make the collection even more personal to animal lovers, each can be ordered with engraving.
Kaufman has long made philanthropy a brand cornerstone, already donating 15 percent of all company sales to animal welfare organizations even before the Pawsitivity collection.
For her, giving to animals is a way of life, begun in her childhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where she used to bring stray animals home.
“I think God made me with an animal heart,” she said. “I feel them, which is very difficult and hard since there’s so much pain in the animal world.”
Her favorite item from the new collection is any of the pendants, which she calls “simply a must for any animal lover.”
“You get to wear your best friend close to your heart, personalized, knowing that 30 percent of that purchase helped save an animal in need. Doesn’t get any better than that!”
The 14-karat gold collection is available at select Graziela Gems retail partners as well as the designer’s e-commerce site, where the gold-plated versions are exclusively sold.
The collection starts at $290 and caps off at a little more than $2,000.
Get the Daily News >