These Will Be the Top Diamond Jewelry Trends for the Holidays

The most popular diamond jewelry style for the holidays, according to consumers, is a ring. This one from Suzanne Kalan fits one of the season’s top trends: classic fine jewelry with some sort of unique twist.

Craftsmanship is a key diamond jewelry trend for a couple of reasons, one being an interest in the processes and provenance of jewelry. Brands that communicate this well, like Alice Cicolini, maker of the ring pictured, who works with traditional Indian enamel artisans, come across as authentic.

This ring from Nina Runsdorf features rustic diamond slices and exemplifies consumers’ interest in non-traditional jewelry materials, whether for environmental reasons or for the symbolism of life’s imperfections.

Diamond Insight Flash Report