Jessica McCormack is Popping Up on Net-a-Porter

London—Jessica McCormack has risen to popularity for her modern and luxurious take on diamond jewelry classics. Now, she’ll reach even more shoppers through e-tailer Net-a-Porter.

The New Zealand-born, London-based designer is popping up on the site for two months, starting yesterday (Sept. 28).

“Jessica McCormack is one of the most exciting fine jewelry designers out there,” said Net-a-Porter Global Buying Director Elizabeth von der Goltz in an announcement.

“Her designs seamlessly fit into the modern women’s wardrobe whilst at the same time creating heirlooms for future generations. We are excited to be able to offer these extraordinary styles to our customer.”

McCormack’s design signature is her Georgian jewelry-inspired closed-back or button-back diamond settings, which she creates in blackened 18-karat white gold, often paired with yellow gold.

The designer boasts a healthy custom business, showcasing mega diamonds and colored gemstones in her classic Georgian setting on her Instagram, as well as statement pieces featuring lots and lots of gold, like the “Ball n Chain” collection, based on a high-end version of a classic ball chain … on steroids.

McCormack’s collection will benefit from Net-a-Porter’s expert e-commerce styling, which makes even the most elaborate jewels feel easy-to-wear.



Pictured are necklaces from the “Chi Chi” collection, inspired by Chinese fortune telling using bamboo sticks, and McCormack’s take on a classic ball chain, the “Ball n Chain” collection.

The e-commerce company is offering a cross-section of McCormack’s collections, focusing on high-end pieces, like an articulated 18-karat yellow and blackened white gold and diamond (3.8 total carats) necklace from the “Chi Chi” range priced at $65,000, pictured above right, or a 2.77-carat old mine-cut diamond pendant from the aforementioned “Ball n Chain” collection.

“We’re really excited to be launching with online luxury retailer Net-a-Porter. Known for delivering a highly curated, luxury experience and unmatched customer service they align perfectly with our philosophy for collecting and curating your fine jewelry wardrobe,” McCormack said.

“My ultimate goal is to make sure all my jewelry is wearable and hugely loved. I love the idea of being able to wear a piece of jewelry on the school run, to work, out to dinner and to everything in between. I truly believe that diamonds capture a moment in time; in hundreds of years the stories they tell will outlive us all. Jewelry is for life and eventually for our great-granddaughters—but we must enjoy it first!”

McCormack’s collection is crafted entirely by hand in house. Her workshop is located at 7 Carlos Place, London.

See all her Net-a-Porter offerings online.



hese 18-karat gold and diamond “Gypset” hoop earrings are priced at the lowest range of Jessica McCormack’s 12-piece cross section of jewels being sold at Net-a-Porter for the next two months. Weighing 0.20 carats total, they sell for $3,200.