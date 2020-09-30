Serena Williams Launches Limited Edition Gold Toggle Necklace

New York—A necklace inspired by tennis star Serena Williams’ big-time wins will now be made in a limited-edition gold version.

Williams launched her jewelry capsule collection “Unstoppable” in July.

It debuted with two pieces of sterling silver jewelry: a necklace and a bracelet featuring a diamond accent and inscribed with the word “Unstoppable,” both priced at $100.

Now, Serena Williams Jewelry is making the popular toggle necklace in the collection available in 14-karat gold.

The brand has released 100 of the piece in the yellow metal, with each necklace individually numbered and including a diamond.



The necklace is inspired by the piece Williams wore during four consecutive Grand Slam wins and is meant to celebrates her strength and optimism as well as inspire wearers “to share her determination to meet challenges bravely and with success,” the brand said.

The 14-karat gold limited edition necklace retails for $800 on SerenaWilliamsJewelry.com.