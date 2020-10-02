National Jeweler

Piece of the Week: Lydia Courteille’s Opal Earrings

By Ashley Davis
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
Those born in October have lucked out when it comes to birthstones, counting opal and tourmaline—two gemstones with wildly different looks depending on the variety—as their gems of the month.

No one quite does opals like Lydia Courteille, who selects the finest and most pristine specimens for her imaginative, avant-garde creations.

These “Piece of the Week” earrings are just the one-of-a-kind jewels to usher in spooky season.

From the “Topkapi” collection, named for the eponymous Turkish palace, they feature black rhodium-plated 18-karat gold set with sapphires, rubies and, of course, opals (7.45 carats total weight).

Fans of the design can also feast their eyes on the coordinating tiara.

Price inquiries may be directed to LydiaCourteille.com.



TAGS:   Designers
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy