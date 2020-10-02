Piece of the Week: Lydia Courteille’s Opal Earrings
Those born in October have lucked out when it comes to birthstones, counting opal and tourmaline—two gemstones with wildly different looks depending on the variety—as their gems of the month.
No one quite does opals like Lydia Courteille, who selects the finest and most pristine specimens for her imaginative, avant-garde creations.
These “Piece of the Week” earrings are just the one-of-a-kind jewels to usher in spooky season.
From the “Topkapi” collection, named for the eponymous Turkish palace, they feature black rhodium-plated 18-karat gold set with sapphires, rubies and, of course, opals (7.45 carats total weight).
Fans of the design can also feast their eyes on the coordinating tiara.
Price inquiries may be directed to LydiaCourteille.com.
