Amanda’s Style File: October’s Opals and Tourmalines

Gemstones have an uncanny ability to transport—with one look deep into the color variation of an exquisite opal, you can be transported to an ocean at sunset, a rocky mountain at sunrise or even back into the arms of a loved one.As the calendar flips to October, we joyfully celebrate more birthdays and the arrival of two beloved birthstones: opal and tourmaline.Both gemstones are unique, and neither are one-trick ponies, lucky enough to have numerous varieties and color palettes speaking to the hearts of different people.This edition of Amanda’s Style File pays homage to the designers who bring out the inner beauties of the stones while elevating them with style.