National Jeweler

Amanda’s Style File: October’s Opals and Tourmalines

By Amanda Gizzi
agizzi@jewelers.org
Gemstones have an uncanny ability to transport—with one look deep into the color variation of an exquisite opal, you can be transported to an ocean at sunset, a rocky mountain at sunrise or even back into the arms of a loved one.

As the calendar flips to October, we joyfully celebrate more birthdays and the arrival of two beloved birthstones: opal and tourmaline.

Both gemstones are unique, and neither are one-trick ponies, lucky enough to have numerous varieties and color palettes speaking to the hearts of different people.

This edition of Amanda’s Style File pays homage to the designers who bring out the inner beauties of the stones while elevating them with style.





TAGS:   Colored Gemstones , Designers
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy