Amanda’s Style File: October’s Opals and Tourmalines
Gemstones have an uncanny ability to transport—with one look deep into the color variation of an exquisite opal, you can be transported to an ocean at sunset, a rocky mountain at sunrise or even back into the arms of a loved one.
As the calendar flips to October, we joyfully celebrate more birthdays and the arrival of two beloved birthstones: opal and tourmaline.
Both gemstones are unique, and neither are one-trick ponies, lucky enough to have numerous varieties and color palettes speaking to the hearts of different people.
This edition of Amanda’s Style File pays homage to the designers who bring out the inner beauties of the stones while elevating them with style.
Just Jules 14-karat yellow gold diamond-baled black opal charms (each sold separately, priced between $525 and $700)
Amy Glaswand 14-karat gold Pop Nouveau Studs with pink tourmaline and hot pink and gray enamel ($1,560)
Chopard Happy Hearts Bangle in 18-karat white gold with opal and diamonds ($5,110)
Dru pink tourmaline and 14-karat yellow gold charm pendant ($605)
Emily P. Wheeler Opal Crystal Necklace in 18-karat yellow gold with diamonds ($6,800)
Jemma Wynne 18-karat yellow gold opal ear climbers with pavé diamonds (price available upon request)
Ananya Lotus Samsara Bespoke Flush Earrings in 18-karat white gold with pink opal, ruby and diamonds ($16,750)
Robinson Pelham Siren Earrings set with pink sapphires and pink opals in 9-carat yellow gold (£8,900)
Samantha Louise Opal Squash Blossom Statement Necklace in 18-karat yellow gold with black opal doublets ($3,495)
Cathy Waterman 22-karat yellow gold small boulder opal and diamond jeweled Thorn pendant ($13,300)
Graziela Gems Paraiba tourmaline slice, pink tourmaline, Paraiba tourmaline, bicolor tourmaline and 18-karat white gold earrings ($21,000)
Retrouvaí 14-karat yellow gold one-of-a-kind Lollipop Pendant with bicolor tourmaline in carnelian ($12,435)
Nak Armstrong 20-karat rose gold Bahia Banana Leaf Earrings with green tourmaline, African emeralds, and brown zircon ($14,500)
Katherine Jetter black opal and diamond Orbit Earrings in 18-karat white gold ($22,000)
Omi Privé 18-karat yellow gold pendant with black rhodium featuring blue-green tourmaline with alexandrite and diamond accents ($33,200)
Temple St. Clair 18-karat gold, black opal and sapphire Cascade Earrings ($38,000)
