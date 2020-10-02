10 Jewelry News Stories You Might Have Missed

New York—The week of Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, National Jeweler covered De Beers’ break down of diamond jewelry trends for the holidays and a department store’s exit from bankruptcy under new ownership.

Sotheby’s announced a 118-carat sapphire is headed to auction, while another auction house debuted an ecommerce platform.



Read on for 10 jewelry news headlines you might have missed.



1) These Will Be the Top Diamond Jewelry Trends for the Holidays

De Beers and trends consultancy Adorn Insight offered predictions for gifting season.



2) Jessica McCormack is Popping Up on Net-a-Porter

The London fan favorite designer will be available on the e-tailer for two months.



3) Squirrel Spotting: Why I Don’t Worry About Brick-and-Mortar Retail

Peter Smith says the idea that people will want to continue to do everything online post-pandemic is “complete and utter rubbish.”



4) Phillips Debuts Jewelry E-Commerce Platform

“Flawless” launched with a showcase of 12 pieces from British designer Shaun Leane.



5) Roberto Coin Has So Much Newness for Fall and Winter

The latest pieces from the Italian jeweler combine favored motifs with of-the-moment trends.

6) Neiman Marcus Exits Bankruptcy Under New Owners

Geoffroy van Raemdonck will remain CEO of the retailer.



7) Check Out the 118-Carat Blue Sapphire Heading to Auction

It’s up for sale at Sotheby’s Hong Kong just two days after the “perfect” 102.39-carat diamond sold without reserve.



8) Pebble CEO Resigns as Long Fight Over Alaska Gold Mine Continues

Tom Collier stepped down as CEO of Pebble Limited Partnership over remarks he made about the state’s top politicians in secretly recorded tapes.



9) Tips for Burglary Prevention as Professionals ‘Return to Work’

JSA says there’s been an uptick in burglaries by skilled criminals after a period of dormancy due to COVID-19.



10) Watch: The ‘Microteers’ Talk About Photographing Gem Inclusions

Gemologists Billie Hughes, Nathan Renfro and Danny Sanchez discuss their processes and share a few of their favorite photos in the latest National Jeweler “My Next Question” webinar.