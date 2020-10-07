A New Book Explores Animals Depicted in Jewelry

The Waltz of Fighting Fish Brooch by Stephen Webster, 2019. Santa Maria aquamarine, black spinels, black sapphires, blue sapphires, diamonds and titanium.

Butterfly Brooch by JAR, 1987. Montana sapphires, diamonds, silver, platinum and gold.

Crocodile Necklace by Cartier Paris, 1975. Yellow diamonds, emeralds, rubies (eyes) and gold. Formerly in the collection of Maria Felix.

Giraffe Bracelet by Tiffany & Co., 1969. Diamonds, emeralds (eyes) and gold.

Serpent Choker by JAR, ca. 1990. Sapphires, amethysts, diamonds, silver and gold. Formerly in the collection of Jacqueline Delubac.

Serpent Choker by JAR, ca. 1990. Sapphires, amethysts, diamonds, silver and gold. Formerly in the collection of Jacqueline Delubac.

Giraffe Bracelet by Tiffany & Co., 1969. Diamonds, emeralds (eyes) and gold.

Crocodile Necklace by Cartier Paris, 1975. Yellow diamonds, emeralds, rubies (eyes) and gold. Formerly in the collection of Maria Felix.

Butterfly Brooch by JAR, 1987. Montana sapphires, diamonds, silver, platinum and gold.

The Waltz of Fighting Fish Brooch by Stephen Webster, 2019. Santa Maria aquamarine, black spinels, black sapphires, blue sapphires, diamonds and titanium.

Snake Bracelet, French, ca. 1850. Emeralds, diamonds, pink sapphires (eyes), silver and gold.

Butterfly Brooch, European, ca. 1875. Diamonds (approximately 75 carats), silver and gold.