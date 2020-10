Piece of the Week: Cadar’s Bold Gold Ring

Jewelry shoppers are showing a renewed interest in classic symbols, embracing even more ardently than before the timelessness and emotional comfort of an evil eye , or loved one’s zodiac sign , during a tumultuous year.As 2020 inches toward its close, a statement jewel, however, is just the treat women deserve, and represents optimism for the future, in which people will again don their favorite things out and about.Cadar has just such a piece for the digital shopping cart, a new 18-karat yellow gold and round brilliant-cut diamond and baguette diamond cocktail ring, dubbed the “Unity” ring.Priced at $26,000 and available now at marissacollections.com , it’s an optimistic investment, the placement of the diamonds redolent of sunshine.