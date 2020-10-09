Piece of the Week: Cadar’s Bold Gold Ring
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
Jewelry shoppers are showing a renewed interest in classic symbols, embracing even more ardently than before the timelessness and emotional comfort of an evil eye, or loved one’s zodiac sign, during a tumultuous year.
As 2020 inches toward its close, a statement jewel, however, is just the treat women deserve, and represents optimism for the future, in which people will again don their favorite things out and about.
Cadar has just such a piece for the digital shopping cart, a new 18-karat yellow gold and round brilliant-cut diamond and baguette diamond cocktail ring, dubbed the “Unity” ring.
Priced at $26,000 and available now at marissacollections.com, it’s an optimistic investment, the placement of the diamonds redolent of sunshine.
As 2020 inches toward its close, a statement jewel, however, is just the treat women deserve, and represents optimism for the future, in which people will again don their favorite things out and about.
Cadar has just such a piece for the digital shopping cart, a new 18-karat yellow gold and round brilliant-cut diamond and baguette diamond cocktail ring, dubbed the “Unity” ring.
Priced at $26,000 and available now at marissacollections.com, it’s an optimistic investment, the placement of the diamonds redolent of sunshine.
Get the Daily News >