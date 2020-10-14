John Hardy’s New Collection Is Genderless
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
New York—John Hardy’s new collection for fall/winter 2020 blurs gender lines, showing that its signature chains need not be relegated to a particular sex.
“Asli” is Balinese for “origin,” and an appropriate name for the collection that centers on chains rendered primarily in sterling silver, along with 18-karat gold, bronze and some mixed-metal styles.
Each handcrafted chain is inspired by traditional Balinese weaving, with styles differing in their link widths and hefts.
The collection’s traditional inspiration feels perfectly modern with the streetwear-inspired current jewelry trend, in which the gold chains and hoops of the 1990s are again popular, with consumers layering styles vintage and new to express their own personal style.
While individual styles technically fall under the men’s or women’s collection umbrellas, John Hardy emphasized their universal appeal, with chunky necklaces, bracelets and rings feeling completely unisex.
The “Classic Chain Signet Ring,” for example, which at $295 is the lowest priced item in the collection, would seem an option for men or women were the available sizes not a 9 and above.
Bracelets, however, which represent the collection’s largest category, are available in a variety of sizes to fit both petite and large wrists.
Asli features pops of color via gemstones like red tiger iron, lapis lazuli and black onyx, among others, plus bracelets featuring braided leather straps in a handful of shades from orangey-red to blue to green.
There are some convertible pieces in the collection, like fluid, reversible bracelets and long necklaces that can be transformed into shorter necklaces, Y-necklaces and bracelets.
The most expensive item in the collection is an 18-karat yellow gold 13 mm link bracelet accented with diamonds, priced at $16,200.
“Asli” is Balinese for “origin,” and an appropriate name for the collection that centers on chains rendered primarily in sterling silver, along with 18-karat gold, bronze and some mixed-metal styles.
Each handcrafted chain is inspired by traditional Balinese weaving, with styles differing in their link widths and hefts.
The collection’s traditional inspiration feels perfectly modern with the streetwear-inspired current jewelry trend, in which the gold chains and hoops of the 1990s are again popular, with consumers layering styles vintage and new to express their own personal style.
While individual styles technically fall under the men’s or women’s collection umbrellas, John Hardy emphasized their universal appeal, with chunky necklaces, bracelets and rings feeling completely unisex.
The “Classic Chain Signet Ring,” for example, which at $295 is the lowest priced item in the collection, would seem an option for men or women were the available sizes not a 9 and above.
Bracelets, however, which represent the collection’s largest category, are available in a variety of sizes to fit both petite and large wrists.
Asli features pops of color via gemstones like red tiger iron, lapis lazuli and black onyx, among others, plus bracelets featuring braided leather straps in a handful of shades from orangey-red to blue to green.
There are some convertible pieces in the collection, like fluid, reversible bracelets and long necklaces that can be transformed into shorter necklaces, Y-necklaces and bracelets.
The most expensive item in the collection is an 18-karat yellow gold 13 mm link bracelet accented with diamonds, priced at $16,200.
Get the Daily News >