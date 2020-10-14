John Hardy’s New Collection Is Genderless

This sterling silver dog tag is from John Hardy’s new “Asli” collection.

This 18-karat yellow gold and black leather bracelet is available in three different sizes, ideal for members of either gender. It’s priced between $6,590 and $7,610 depending on size.

This Y-necklace can be wrapped different ways for alternate styling options. Crafted in sterling silver with 18-karat yellow gold, it’s priced at $1,895 or $2,400 depending on the size selected.

Bracelets are the Asli collection’s main category, and while most of the styles read unisex, a few, like this sterling silver cuff priced at $1,295, are decidedly feminine.