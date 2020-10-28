National Jeweler

Stellene Volandes Has a New Jewelry Book Out

By Ashley Davis
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
Rizzoli has released the follow-up to Stellene Volande’s beloved 2016 tome “Jeweler.” “Jewels That Made History: 101 Stones, Myths and Legends” is available wherever books are sold.
New York—Famed jewelry lover and Town & Country Editor-in-Chief Stellene Volandes has a new book out this month from Rizzoli.

“Jewels That Made History: 101 Stones, Myths, and Legends” captures jewelry folklore throughout the ages.

Vignettes star luminary figures ranging from Alexander the Great to Jennifer Lopez and Meghan Markle, noting iconic jewelry moments that have influenced or impacted history at large.

Required reading for jewelry devotees as well as history and pop culture fanatics, Volandes’ tales are wide-ranging. In “It’s Electric,” the author notes how artificial light forever changed the nature of stone cutting.

20201028 PrincessDiPrincess Diana, Princess of Wales, attends a ball during a tour of Australia on October 31, 1985 in Melbourne, Australia. The “Rebel Princess” is one of the icons featured in “Jewels That Made History.” (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)
In “Diamonds and Dinner,” Volandes recalls how Jackie Kennedy was inspired to wear incredible jewels so as not to be outdone by Empress of Iran Farah Pahlavi at a state dinner.

In “Heist,” she recounts how thieves snatched the 563-carat “Star of India” from the Museum of Natural History in New York City.

Through these fascinating tales, Volandes demonstrates jewelry’s ability to impact history, marking important cultural moments and affecting empires.

It’s the second book from Volandes. Rizzoli published her first, “Jeweler: Masters, Mavericks and Visionaries of Modern Design,” four years ago.


“Jewels That Made History: 101 Stones, Myths, and Legends” is available through Rizzoli or wherever books are sold.


TAGS:   Education , Career Moves & Milestones
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy