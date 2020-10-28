Stellene Volandes Has a New Jewelry Book Out
New York—Famed jewelry lover and Town & Country Editor-in-Chief Stellene Volandes has a new book out this month from Rizzoli.
“Jewels That Made History: 101 Stones, Myths, and Legends” captures jewelry folklore throughout the ages.
Vignettes star luminary figures ranging from Alexander the Great to Jennifer Lopez and Meghan Markle, noting iconic jewelry moments that have influenced or impacted history at large.
Required reading for jewelry devotees as well as history and pop culture fanatics, Volandes’ tales are wide-ranging. In “It’s Electric,” the author notes how artificial light forever changed the nature of stone cutting.
In “Heist,” she recounts how thieves snatched the 563-carat “Star of India” from the Museum of Natural History in New York City.
Through these fascinating tales, Volandes demonstrates jewelry’s ability to impact history, marking important cultural moments and affecting empires.
It’s the second book from Volandes. Rizzoli published her first, “Jeweler: Masters, Mavericks and Visionaries of Modern Design,” four years ago.
“Jewels That Made History: 101 Stones, Myths, and Legends” is available through Rizzoli or wherever books are sold.
In “Diamonds and Dinner,” Volandes recalls how Jackie Kennedy was inspired to wear incredible jewels so as not to be outdone by Empress of Iran Farah Pahlavi at a state dinner.
