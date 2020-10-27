There’s No Doubt We Need to Know More About Gwen Stefani’s Engagement Ring

New York—Gwen Stefani is engaged.

The singer, who rose to fame in the 1990s as ska band No Doubt’s frontwoman and went on to a successful pop solo career in the 2000s, has long been a style trailblazer and nonconformist, which lead to her even helming her own fashion label for a time.

Her engagement ring, however, appears to be more on the traditional side.

That’s perhaps a reflection of her husband-to-be, country crooner Blake Shelton.

The two unlikely lovebirds met as judges on singing competition show “The Voice, and have been dating for five years.

Us Weekly cited a source who said Shelton had the ring custom designed and asked Stefani’s father for permission before proposing earlier this month in Shelton’s native Oklahoma.

Stefani made the news public this week on her Instagram.

Experts have been dissecting the picture, which doesn’t provide an optimal ring view, and are widely conjecturing it’s a platinum and diamond solitaire.

Forevermark Merchandising Manager Kylie Bee said, “The light return on this beautiful diamond makes it difficult to decipher the exact shape. It looks like Gwen’s diamond engagement ring could be either a cushion or round brilliant diamond, roughly between 5-8 carats, which would be hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

For Us Weekly, Brilliant Earth posited the ring is a 6-carat diamond with a six-prong setting in white gold or platinum, worth about $500,000.

This is the second marriage for Stefani, 51, who was married to longtime love and former band Bush front man Gavin Rossdale. They split in 2015.

It’s the third marriage for Shelton, 44, who also split with fellow country singer Miranda Lambert in 2015.

We’ll be on the lookout for better glimpses of Stefani’s ring in the future. For now, here’s hoping she got the rock as big as she deserves.