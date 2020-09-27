National Jeweler

Piece of the Week: Misho’s Pebble Pod Earrings

By Ashley Davis
As spooky season comes to a close after this Halloween weekend, it’s time to gear up for the winter holidays, typically the biggest jewelry selling time of the year.

While compiling your shopping list, why not consider a jewel that is arguably functional?

Costume jewelry brand Misho Designs has garnered lots of buzz for its “Pebble Pods.” They’re earrings that attach to Apple AirPods, making a clever style statement while also securing an essential workout/work from home accessory.

Misho, a global brand based in India and headed by designer Suhani Parekh, offers them in white gold and 22-karat yellow gold-plated sterling silver, pictured.

At roughly $120.53 per current exchange rates, there’s no guilt in a little holiday time self-purchase.

But be sure to order from MishoDesigns.com now—they’re made to order and have a three- to six-week lead time.





