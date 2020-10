Piece of the Week: Misho’s Pebble Pod Earrings

As spooky season comes to a close after this Halloween weekend, it’s time to gear up for the winter holidays, typically the biggest jewelry selling time of the year.While compiling your shopping list, why not consider a jewel that is arguably functional?Costume jewelry brand Misho Designs has garnered lots of buzz for its “Pebble Pods.” They’re earrings that attach to Apple AirPods, making a clever style statement while also securing an essential workout/work from home accessory.Misho, a global brand based in India and headed by designer Suhani Parekh, offers them in white gold and 22-karat yellow gold-plated sterling silver, pictured.At roughly $120.53 per current exchange rates, there’s no guilt in a little holiday time self-purchase.But be sure to order from MishoDesigns.com now—they’re made to order and have a three- to six-week lead time.