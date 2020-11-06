Piece of the Week: Moritz Glik’s Diamond Ring
If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that life may look a little different sometimes, but weddings, engagements, the birth of children, graduations and birthdays go on.
The winter holidays are typically a busy engagement time, and brides-to-be deserve something extra special this year.
This Moritz Glik ring is an ideal alternative engagement ring style. It gives a nod to the traditional halo-set diamond solitaire but with a thoroughly Moritz twist, boasting the designer’s signature “Shaker Kaleidoscope” diamonds.
Rather than a cushion-cut diamond, why not rock a milieu of round and baguette-cut diamonds in a gold and sapphire cushion-shaped box? And instead of a diamond halo, why not add some striking black enamel?
Whether intended as right-hand ring or to pop the question, we think it would make an excellent holiday surprise, ending 2020 on a high note.
Crafted in 18-karat yellow gold with black enamel, white sapphire casing and 1.07 total carats of diamond, the “Volante” ring sells for $5,700.
Inquiries may be directed to the Moritz Glik website.
