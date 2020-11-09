Amanda’s Style File: Citrine and Topaz for November Birthdays
agizzi@jewelers.org
Birthday celebrations continue this month, with November babies finishing another trip around the sun.
Everyone deserves to be celebrated in a big way this year; subtlety can be saved for another year. This is the time to go big on recognitions.
With citrine and topaz as options for birthstones, the gemstones can be large and you can get a lot of look for your money.
Designers are using these colored stones to create fanciful rings, precious stud earrings, drool-worthy drop earrings and statement-making necklaces.
Citrine’s warm pumpkin- and apple cider-like tones are a perfect way to get in the fall spirit.
While there is debate about which variety of topaz should be recognized as the birthstone for November, we would argue that in 2020, anything goes. White, Imperial and smokey topaz are all a perfect fit for the rich November color palette.
Here are a few winning Amanda’s Style File selects to get you crushing on citrine and topaz for fall.
Everyone deserves to be celebrated in a big way this year; subtlety can be saved for another year. This is the time to go big on recognitions.
With citrine and topaz as options for birthstones, the gemstones can be large and you can get a lot of look for your money.
Designers are using these colored stones to create fanciful rings, precious stud earrings, drool-worthy drop earrings and statement-making necklaces.
Citrine’s warm pumpkin- and apple cider-like tones are a perfect way to get in the fall spirit.
While there is debate about which variety of topaz should be recognized as the birthstone for November, we would argue that in 2020, anything goes. White, Imperial and smokey topaz are all a perfect fit for the rich November color palette.
Here are a few winning Amanda’s Style File selects to get you crushing on citrine and topaz for fall.
Angely Martinez Jewelry hand-fabricated necklace in fine silver, argentium silver and sterling silver in 18-karat gold with Imperial topaz and rubies ($800)
Joyrel Vera sterling silver and citrine studs ($295)
Anthony Lent 18-karat gold and citrine Sunrise pendant ($2,420)
Alison Lou yellow citrine and enamel small rectangular cocktail studs in 14-karat yellow gold ($1,100)
Georgia Alexandra citrine shield dangle earrings in 18-karat yellow gold ($3,550)
DRU. white topaz, black diamond and 14-karat yellow gold earrings ($1,665)
Graziela citrine, white sapphire and 18-karat yellow gold earrings ($7,350)
Harwell Godfrey Juju cocktail ring in 18-karat yellow gold with smokey topaz, onyx and diamonds ($5,400)
Jacquie Aiche Imperial topaz and hexagon diamond cap crystal smooth bar necklace ($7,000)
Nancy Newberg 14-karat gold hoop earrings with white topaz ($2,400)
Rush Jewelry Design Icon Veil citrine ring in 18-karat yellow gold with citrine ($4,790)
Sig Ward 14-karat yellow gold topaz Gypsy ring ($3,000)
Yi Collection sapphire and citrine earrings in 18-karat yellow gold ($1,655)
Katherine Jetter smokey topaz “Nonchalant” Pendant with diamond melee in 18-karat gold ($15,840)
Coomi Trinity one-of-a-kind modern 18-karat white gold earrings with natural citrine and diamonds ($56,000)
Get the Daily News >