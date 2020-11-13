Piece of the Week: Dima Jewellery’s Carved Turquoise Earrings
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
When it comes to pairing gemstones, certain formulas are tried-and-true. Emeralds and diamonds. Sapphires and diamonds. Even a rainbow-like array of multicolor sapphires and gems have been trending in recent years.
Some designers, however, are gifted with an eye for color, emphasizing synergies between shades not normally seen together.
Take Dima Jewellery. Designer Dima Rashid has Palestinian roots, was born in Kuwait, raised in Canada and currently resides in Egypt. She prides herself on sourcing stones from ethical sources in Persia and India.
Her wide array of cultural influences perhaps contributes to her bold take on mixing hues.
These “Piece of the Week” earrings for instance, featuring 69.5 carats of vibrant carved turquoise that hang from a mismatched pair of emerald (11.1 carats) and ruby (10 carats) stones. They’re set in 18-karat yellow gold with sweet white diamond accents.
"These beautiful turquoise leaves are crafted from the rarest Persian turquoise and hand carved in Italy,” said Rashid. The earrings are completely handmade and one of a kind.”
A fashion-forward take on festive dressing, they’re available for $6,275 on dimajewellery.com.
Get the Daily News >