David Yurman Gets Shoppers ‘Star Dreaming’ This Holiday Season
New York—This holiday season, David Yurman is looking to the stars.
The jewelry brand has unveiled its 2020 holiday campaign, “Star Dreaming,” drawing inspiration from the beacons of light that symbolize hope, mystery and connection to many.
“There is nothing more magical than seeing stars on a winter night. They inspire a feeling of childlike wonder, shining with the pure light of our dreams, hopes and blessings,” founder David Yurman said.
The brand brought back the DY Holiday Express train, which travels to the stars and returns to a snow-covered landscape, and the iconic David Yurman bunny—a character that continues to appear in the brand’s holiday concepts—for the campaign.
It is based on the new Starburst collection, created after an experience David and Sybil Yurman had watching fireworks in Paris.
According to the brand, the bursts of light showering the Eiffel Tower and Tuileries Garden against the Parisian night sky spoke to Sybil, inspiring David to create designs using a star motif.
The collection ranges in price from $325 in sterling silver to up to $58,000 for statement pieces in gold with diamonds; select pieces are showcased in the imagery and videos.
The campaign is digital and will live on the brand’s site, social channels and in stores, according to a spokesperson.
David Yurman’s store holiday windows will also reflect the “Star Dreaming” theme (as pictured at the top of the article) through an animated backdrop of starlight, the midnight sky and sculpted selenite.
The company has been recognized a number of times in the past for its award-winning holiday windows.
It also will again support World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit chef José Andrés started in 2010 to provide meals in the wake of natural disasters.
The brand will donate 20 percent of sales from select North Star designs and the Cable Collectibles Bunny Charm through the end of the year to the nonprofit.
David Yurman shopping bags will also be adorned with a metal North Star ornament this year.
