Piece of the Week: Reinstein Ross’ Chrysoprase Pendant

By Ashley Davis
Personalized jewelry always has an audience, from initials to zodiacs, but if looking for something a little less prosaic, why not consider adorning oneself in the Greek Goddess of one’s choice?

That’s where Reinstein Ross comes in.

From Creative Director Ileana Makri (who knows a thing or two about Greek mythology) is the new intaglio collection.

This “Piece of the Week” pendant depicts Aphrodite, one of 12 immortal Greek goddesses.

The goddess of love and beauty, Aphrodite believes love is a necessity, according to Reinstein Ross. In this pendant, she’s depicted with her natural counterpart, Cupid, the god of love and affection.

Hand-carved in chrysoprase, the pendant is set in 20-karat yellow gold and set with rose-cut champagne diamonds, seen on the profile.

The pendant sells for $7,100 on the Reinstein Ross website, with the chain sold separately.



