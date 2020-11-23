National Jeweler

Royal Chain’s New Collection Pays Homage to the 1920s

By Ashley Davis
Royal Chain’s new gold-centric collection features bold, clean lines inspired by Art Deco.
New York—Times may be uncertain but Royal Chain is finding a lot of parallels between now and a century ago.

While today we are experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic and rife political tension, a little more than one hundred years ago modern society was dealing with the Spanish flu of 1918 and World War I.

Americans were also politically divided, just as they are today, over women’s right to vote, Royal Chain noted.

20201123 RoyalChain2Art Deco-inspired earrings from the new Roaring 20’s collection, featuring mother-of-pearl set in gold.
However, out of much turmoil came positive change, with women getting the right to vote, America falling in love with jazz and the economy experiencing a boom. Flapper fashion marked a departure from corsets.

Royal Chain’s “Roaring 20s” collection is a nod to the past and an optimistic take on the near future. The manufacturer has noted that it and its retailers are already experiencing “unprecedented gold demand and strong sales,” even during the COVID-19 pandemic, so there’s a solid case for a positive outlook.

20201123 RoyalChain3An articulated gold and mother-of-pearl bracelet from Royal Chain.
Roaring 20s features bold, clean lines, with statement jewels inspired by Art Deco architecture and long Y-necklaces reminiscent of flapper styles.

Of course, items feature a modern twist, with design influences simplified into lightweight chain necklaces and hoop earrings.

It emphasizes all-gold styles, with a little bit of mother-of-pearl, onyx or enamel mixed in—as in the egg pendant necklaces that are a tribute to the Romanovs, who ruled Russia until 1917.


The majority of the collection is manufactured in Italy. It is available for immediately delivery in time for the holidays.

See more on royalchain.com.

20201123 RoyalChain4A turquoise and green enamel and gold pendant, inspired by the Romanovs.


