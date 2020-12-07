Amanda’s Style File: Celebrating December
The vivid colors of December’s birthstones—turquoise, tanzanite and blue zircon—can make anyone feel more zen. More than the gemstones however, we celebrate those born this month.
Most December babies will tell you that they get the shaft with gift giving as gifts get combined with their holiday gifts. This December, let’s all make it a point to honor those born this month with the jewelry birthday gifts they deserve.
This Amanda’s Style File showcases a stunning selection of jewelry that will inspire gift giving or even a moment of relaxation. Feel free to add these to your own jewelry wish lists too.
Maya Brenner 14-karat yellow gold single turquoise huggie ($250)
Temple St. Clair 18-karat gold “Mandala Amulet” with turquoise and crystal ($3,750)
ParkFord large “Revival” tanzanite necklace in 14-karat yellow gold ($3,375)
Dima Jewellery hand-carved turquoise flower bangle in 18-karat yellow gold ($2,050)
Emily Kuvin turquoise “Stella” necklace in 14-karat yellow gold with turquoise and white diamonds ($1,680)
Midas Chain 14-karat yellow gold huggie earrings with pave-set turquoise ($575)
Retrouvaí polka dot oversized “XO” earrings in 14-karta yellow gold with hand-cut turquoise inlay ($5,610)
Sarah Hendler turquoise, enamel and 18-karat yellow gold necklace ($4,000)
John Hardy sterling silver classic chain spear drop earring with turquoise ($995)
Ananya scatter climber ring in 18-karat white gold with tanzanite and diamonds ($3,690)
Anna Sheffield 18-karat yellow gold “Reverse Attelage” ring with Bisbee Turquoise and diamonds ($8,500)
Brent Neale tanzanite one-of-a-kind “Gypsy Ring” in 18-karat yellow gold with diamonds (Price Upon Request)
Jemma Wynne 18-karat yellow gold tanzanite ring with blackened pavé diamonds ($8,610)
Luvente 14-karat yellow gold and turquoise earrings with diamonds ($3,300)
Milamore 18-karat yellow gold and turquoise globe charm ($850)
Moritz Glik turquoise and diamond shaker pendant enclosed in a white sapphire kaleidoscope shaker in 18-karat gold ($5,300)
Nak Armstrong 20-karat rose gold suspender earrings with cushion cut blue zircons, andalusite, and white diamond pavé ($16,800)
Cathy Waterman 22-karat gold, turquoise and diamond carved heart earrings (Price Upon Request)
