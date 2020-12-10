National Jeweler

See the Latest Designs from Nouvel Heritage

By Ashley Davis
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
The Versailles Medallion in 18-karat gold with diamonds and tsavorite is one of Nouvel Heritage’s newest pieces. It retails for $14,000.
New York—New York City-based Nouvel Heritage designer Camille Parruitte hasn’t been home to Paris since the pandemic began.

Fittingly, her latest pieces are a love letter to the City of Light, where her collection is produced.

Parruitte, who launched Nouvel Heritage in 2015, hails from a jewelry manufacturing family, responsible for crafting the styles designed by some of the world’s most iconic fine jewelry brands.

Parruitte produces Nouvel Heritage at the family workshop, typically commuting between New York and Paris as needed.

In time for the holidays, Parruitte has added a number of diamond iterations to her signature cuff, the “Mood Bangle,” which uses a gold bar to connect either side, easy for one to put on or remove on their own.

Included in the new editions of the popular style is a version that can be personalized with initials.

Also among the newness are two chain bracelets, with a single bezel-set diamond, or available with initials, and two new medallions, inspired by Versailles and the Eiffel Tower.

SEE: Nouvel Heritage Newness

“This gives me a window on where I’m from,” she said. “Even as a native Parisian, I am always impressed by the Eiffel Tower when I see it from up close.”

Parruitte’s family hasn’t only been monitoring Nouvel Heritage production at the workshop while the designer has been quarantined stateside, but also had a hand in a very special, and personal, project this year.


With Parruitte’s then-boyfriend ready to pop the question, he was faced with a Herculean task: Choose the right ring for a jewelry designer.

Luckily, Parruitte’s mother was a willing ally.

“Because I work with jewelry every day, I had a clear idea of what I wanted my engagement ring to look like, but I still wanted to be surprised when I saw it,” Parruitte told National Jeweler. “I wanted it to be a truly personal piece, and it was important to have my fiancé be a part of the design process. I own a lot of jewelry that I designed for myself, and I wanted this to be something that reminds me of him.

“He worked with my mom and our design team; they drew a few designs they knew I would like (after working with them for so long, they know my personal style!) and he chose his favorite one. He picked the design that he thought was the most timeless and classic, yet different enough that it would be unique and personal, and I love it!”

Engaged last month, Parruitte will now be sporting an emerald-cut diamond set on an intricate diamond band, pictured below, alongside her regular array of signature designs.

20201210 NouvelHeritage insert

Nouvel Heritage fans might not be able to nab the exact same engagement ring, but they can shop the designer’s timeless yet modern oeuvre on the brand’s website.


