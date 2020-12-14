Pantone’s 2021 Colors of the Year Are Strong and Uplifting
New York—A light, buttery yellow and cool, serene gray are Pantone’s picks for the shades that will trend across fashion and design industries in 2021.
The Pantone Color Institute has named Pantone 17-5104, or “Ultimate Gray,” and Pantone 13-0647, or “Illuminating,” as the hues to watch.
The former represents strength, fortitude, and stability, while the latter is sunny and optimistic. Pantone said together, the shades provide a balance of deep thoughtfulness with happiness and hope, all values the world needs during a pandemic.
Pantone Color Institute Executive Director Leatrice Eiseman commented: “The union of an enduring Ultimate Gray with the vibrant yellow Illuminating expresses a message of positivity supported by fortitude.
“Practical and rock solid but at the same time warming and optimistic, this is a color combination that gives us resilience and hope. We need to feel encouraged and uplifted; this is essential to the human spirit.”
Pantone went on to say the color combination highlights the importance of being seen, being visible and being recognized, while also being inspired to go forward with new, positive ways of thinking.
On the jewelry front, Illuminating could best be interpreted through the lens of lemon quartz or yellow diamonds. Ultimate Gray, meanwhile, brings to mind a tungsten wedding band.
Less literally, a classic gray and sunny yellow lend plenty of possibility on the packaging, display or social media front. One’s next jewelry still life shoot could incorporate lemons as props or concrete as a backdrop.
The sky’s the limit; Pantone offers plenty of ideas on how to utilize the shades on its website.
