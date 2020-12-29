Roberto Demeglio’s New Collection Is Coming Stateside
New York—Roberto Demeglio is launching the latest chapter of its stretchy diamond tennis bracelets in the United States.
The Italian jeweler is known for its patented stretchable jewelry, making bracelets rendered in gold, ceramic and diamonds comfortable and easy to take on and off, ideal for daily wear.
For the past eight years, the jeweler has partnered with New York City-based jewelry and diamond dealer Beny Sofer, Inc. to distribute them to retailers across the U.S. and Caribbean.
Now, the partnership is offering Roberto Demeglio’s latest venture, “Ex-Tensable,” stateside.
“We are very excited to offer this new brand to retailers in the U.S.," noted Amit Sofer.
"There is a large demand for classic, luxury jewelry that’s easy to wear, comfortable and durable. Ex-tensible is a project that Roberto has been working on for many years and we can’t wait to see it change the way people look at tennis bracelets."
The collection offers 18-karat gold and diamond and gemstone bracelets in a variety of cuts, round oval and emerald, available weighing from 1 total carat up to 10 total carats.
The styles come with a lifetime warranty for Roberto Demeglio’s particular patented technology.
Available this month, “Ex-Tensable” will offer ring styles in 2021. More information is available online, or by contacting Amit Sofer at (212) 575-0213 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
