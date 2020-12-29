National Jeweler

Amanda’s Style File: New Year’s Sparkle

By Amanda Gizzi
New Year’s Eve celebrations will not be the same as they have been in years past. Group celebrations will be very limited, and we will not be partying together or hugging friends at midnight.

However, the entire nation will be wanting to celebrate 2020 coming to an end in a big way.

Cue the celebratory jewels.

Inspired by fireworks and champagne, this final Amanda’s Style File of 2020 is dedicated to going out with a bang (responsibly). These selections pay homage to the festive fun for which New Years is notorious.

It is a perfect way to send 2020 out: with bling.





