Amanda’s Style File: New Year’s Sparkle
agizzi@jewelers.org
New Year’s Eve celebrations will not be the same as they have been in years past. Group celebrations will be very limited, and we will not be partying together or hugging friends at midnight.
However, the entire nation will be wanting to celebrate 2020 coming to an end in a big way.
Cue the celebratory jewels.
Inspired by fireworks and champagne, this final Amanda’s Style File of 2020 is dedicated to going out with a bang (responsibly). These selections pay homage to the festive fun for which New Years is notorious.
It is a perfect way to send 2020 out: with bling.
However, the entire nation will be wanting to celebrate 2020 coming to an end in a big way.
Cue the celebratory jewels.
Inspired by fireworks and champagne, this final Amanda’s Style File of 2020 is dedicated to going out with a bang (responsibly). These selections pay homage to the festive fun for which New Years is notorious.
It is a perfect way to send 2020 out: with bling.
Established “Party” stud earrings in 14-karat yellow gold ($130)
Dilamani 14-karat yellow gold and diamond martini glass charm necklace ($510)
Lydia Courteille champagne pendant in 18-karat gold ($6,715)
Artistry 14-karat white and yellow gold lariat pendant with diamonds ($1,170)
Arman Sarkisyan 22-karat gold Supernova studs with opal and diamonds ($6,820)
Colette 18-karat white gold Baby Star studs with diamonds ($3,700)
Marla Aaron Allstone Starlock in platinum with diamonds ($14,150)
Harakh Sunlight earrings with 18-karat rose gold and diamonds ($29,300)
Jenna Blake x Muzo Star charm in 18-karat yellow gold, Muzo emerald, and black enamel ($16,280)
Ileana Makri Cascade earrings in 18-karat yellow gold with white diamonds ($27,339)
Katherine Jetter x Muzo emerald, pearl and diamond fan earrings set in 18-karat yellow gold ($9,440)
Kwiat fancy color diamonds and 18-karat rose gold earrings ($71,700)
LoriAnn Jewelry Confetti single drop earrings with moonstone and diamonds in 14-karat gold ($3,100)
Melissa Kaye 18-karat yellow gold Maya earrings with diamonds ($19,950)
Nam Cho 18-karat white gold and sapphire baguette flower earrings with diamonds ($14,100)
Pamela Love five-spike earrings with diamonds in 18-karat rose gold ($3,000)
Robinson Pelham Vega star ring set with diamonds in 18-karat yellow gold ($16,500)
Eva Fehren The Large Nova Earrings with diamonds set in platinum (price available upon request)
Get the Daily News >