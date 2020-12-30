See Both of The Bachelorette’s Engagement Rings Up Close
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
Los Angeles—Even as a pandemic raged, long-running reality show “The Bachelorette” went on.
Instead of the dating show’s typical around-the-world journey, production made it work by quarantining cast and crew at a Palm Springs, California resort.
The perseverance paid off, with not one but two bachelorettes getting engaged.
The first, Clare Crawley, in a franchise first, got engaged early to suitor Dale Moss, with a Neil Lane engagement ring.
The Los Angeles-based jeweler is a celebrity favorite, designing engagement rings for Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Jennifer Hudson, Jessica Simpson, Emily Blunt and Miley Cyrus, among others.
He became a household name by participating on “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” where he appears on camera to help contestants choose their rings, so much so that he has a partnership with Kay Jewelers, which carries his Neil Lane Bridal collection.
While Lane has been responsible for the engagement rings on the reality show for years, unexpectedly producing a ring for Crawley only a couple of weeks into the series was an unprecedented challenge.
Lane told People, “She had made up her mind and I had to design the ring in record time—it was stressful and crazy, but crazy fun. I had time to make just one perfect 'Wow' ring.”
The resulting engagement ring was a three-stone style with a radiant diamond center stone framed by shield-cut diamonds, set in platinum and on a band featuring 145 round diamonds.
In total, the ring weighs 4.5 carats.
The majority of the reality show’s camera time focused on Crawley’s replacement once she left early, Tayshia Adams.
Adams eliminated her suitors down to one, Zac Clark, who also proposed with a Neil Lane engagement ring, albeit on a more typical time frame for the show.
For his bride, Clark chose an emerald-cut diamond engagement ring, surrounded by a 27 round diamond halo and set on a diamond band featuring 67 additional round diamonds.
"I always enjoy working with these men in selecting a ring for the love of their life," said Lane in a press release.
"After meeting with Zac and understanding this couple's journey to finding love again, I thought the ring he chose for her was the perfect reflection of the beautiful love they share together. I wish these two all the happiness together."
Adams’ ring weighs a total 3.25 carats. Contestants receive their chosen ring for free when they propose but return it if and when they break up.
With the season just concluded and shooting wrapped a few months ago, it’s so far so good for Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark.
Instead of the dating show’s typical around-the-world journey, production made it work by quarantining cast and crew at a Palm Springs, California resort.
The perseverance paid off, with not one but two bachelorettes getting engaged.
The first, Clare Crawley, in a franchise first, got engaged early to suitor Dale Moss, with a Neil Lane engagement ring.
The Los Angeles-based jeweler is a celebrity favorite, designing engagement rings for Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Jennifer Hudson, Jessica Simpson, Emily Blunt and Miley Cyrus, among others.
He became a household name by participating on “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” where he appears on camera to help contestants choose their rings, so much so that he has a partnership with Kay Jewelers, which carries his Neil Lane Bridal collection.
While Lane has been responsible for the engagement rings on the reality show for years, unexpectedly producing a ring for Crawley only a couple of weeks into the series was an unprecedented challenge.
Lane told People, “She had made up her mind and I had to design the ring in record time—it was stressful and crazy, but crazy fun. I had time to make just one perfect 'Wow' ring.”
The resulting engagement ring was a three-stone style with a radiant diamond center stone framed by shield-cut diamonds, set in platinum and on a band featuring 145 round diamonds.
In total, the ring weighs 4.5 carats.
The majority of the reality show’s camera time focused on Crawley’s replacement once she left early, Tayshia Adams.
Adams eliminated her suitors down to one, Zac Clark, who also proposed with a Neil Lane engagement ring, albeit on a more typical time frame for the show.
For his bride, Clark chose an emerald-cut diamond engagement ring, surrounded by a 27 round diamond halo and set on a diamond band featuring 67 additional round diamonds.
"I always enjoy working with these men in selecting a ring for the love of their life," said Lane in a press release.
"After meeting with Zac and understanding this couple's journey to finding love again, I thought the ring he chose for her was the perfect reflection of the beautiful love they share together. I wish these two all the happiness together."
Adams’ ring weighs a total 3.25 carats. Contestants receive their chosen ring for free when they propose but return it if and when they break up.
With the season just concluded and shooting wrapped a few months ago, it’s so far so good for Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark.
Get the Daily News >