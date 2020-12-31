These Were Our 10 Most Popular Stories of the Year
New York—So, what were National Jeweler readers most interested in learning more about in this most unusual year?
The answers might surprise you.
Engagement ring stories were popular—particularly those involving celebrities—as were articles about lesser-known colored gemstones and stories about the industry’s biggest retailers, Tiffany & Co. and Signet Jewelers-owned chain Jared.
Per Google Analytics, these were the 10 most-clicked-on stories on NationalJeweler.com between Jan. 1 and Dec. 21, 2020.
Enjoy, and Happy New Year.
1) Thelma West Creates the Diamond Rings Dreams Are Made Of
Senior Editor, Fashion Ashley Davis wrote this October profile of jewelry designer Thelma West, who’s based between London and Lagos.
2) There’s No Doubt We Need to Know More About Gwen Stefani’s Engagement Ring
Country singer Blake Shelton popped the question to his longtime partner and fellow “The Voice” judge in October.
3) 5 Things to Know About ... Red Beryl
It’s the gemstone also known as bixbite, but there are some in the trade who think it should be called red emerald.
4) These Will Be the Top Diamond Jewelry Trends for the Holidays
De Beers and trends consultancy Adorn Insight offered predictions for gifting season in a report published in September.
5) 5 Things to Know About ... Fordite
Though not actually a gemstone, the man-made material tells the story of American automotive history.
6) 6 Trends and Observations from the 2020 Tucson Gem Shows
Senior Editor, Gemstones Brecken Branstrator shared her insights on the most popular stones and shapes from the February shows.
7) Tiffany Launches New Collection During Quarantine
T1 is a bolder take on the Tiffany T range, celebrating a woman’s personal power.
8) Jared Is Launching a New Engagement Ring Collection
It’s a collaboration with bridal gown designer Pnina Tornai.
9) Tiffany Wins $12M in Case Against Counterfeit Sellers
The jeweler took on operators of websites allegedly selling knockoff Tiffany & Co. jewelry and sunglasses as well as other luxury items.
10) A Designer’s Death Marks the End of a Decades-Long Partnership
Roberto Faraone Mennella was the creative force behind the eponymous label based between New York and Italy.
