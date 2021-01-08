Piece of the Week: K Kane’s Fine Jewelry Friendship Bracelet
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
K Kane is a New York City fine jewelry design label to watch, offering collections that prioritize fun over serious without sacrificing quality or attention to detail, with every piece handmade by Diamond District artisans.
It’s no wonder, considering designer Katherine Kane cut her teeth at Harry Winston before embarking on her own label of decidedly more attainable jewelry.
Her most design-forward collections are her “Chain Letter” series in which gold letter outlines become links in a chain, and her luxurious take on a friendship bracelet.
This “Piece of the Week” bracelet is the collection’s boldest piece, featuring meticulously hand-painted enamel on 14-karat yellow gold ($3,795), also available in 10-karat.
The collection succeeds in having a little something for everyone, sophisticated gold hoop earrings, sans enamel, or more playful friendship bracelets that incorporate cords, lowering the price point.
See it all on the K Kane website.
Get the Daily News >