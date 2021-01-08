National Jeweler

Piece of the Week: K Kane’s Fine Jewelry Friendship Bracelet

By Ashley Davis
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com

K Kane is a New York City fine jewelry design label to watch, offering collections that prioritize fun over serious without sacrificing quality or attention to detail, with every piece handmade by Diamond District artisans.

It’s no wonder, considering designer Katherine Kane cut her teeth at Harry Winston before embarking on her own label of decidedly more attainable jewelry.

Her most design-forward collections are her “Chain Letter” series in which gold letter outlines become links in a chain, and her luxurious take on a friendship bracelet.

This “Piece of the Week” bracelet is the collection’s boldest piece, featuring meticulously hand-painted enamel on 14-karat yellow gold ($3,795), also available in 10-karat.

The collection succeeds in having a little something for everyone, sophisticated gold hoop earrings, sans enamel, or more playful friendship bracelets that incorporate cords, lowering the price point.

See it all on the K Kane website.






TAGS:   Designers
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy