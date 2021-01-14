This Tennis Legend’s Engagement Ring is Ultra-Classic
New York—Retirement for tennis superstar Maria Sharapova has proved fruitful.
The five-time Russian Grand Slam winner, who has been a permanent resident of the United States since childhood, announced the end of her professional career in February 2020.
In December, she took to Instagram to announce her engagement to British businessman Alexander Gilkes.
The two went public with their romance in 2018. Gilkes, who runs in the same social circle as Prince William, is most notably the co-founder and former president of now-shuttered online auction house Paddle8.
He previously was married to fashion designer Misha Nonoo, who, in a full-circle moment, is rumored to be the one who set up Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
On Jan. 1, Sharapova kicked off the new year by showing off her engagement ring on her Instagram, giving fans the first glimpse of the bauble.
The simple design features an emerald-cut diamond solitaire, possibly bezel-set though it’s hard to tell from the picture, atop a thin yellow gold band.
While many jewelry experts bemoan putting colorless or near-colorless diamonds in a yellow gold setting, there’s no doubt the metal is trending.
The style appears to be sleeker than Sharapova’s huge Asscher-cut, three-stone bauble she received when she got engaged to former Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Sasha Vujacic. The couple called it quits in 2012.
There’s no word on the maker behind her new, elegant accessory, though British cult favorite designer Jessica McCormack did note her congratulations on the champion’s Instagram ring post.
