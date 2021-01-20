The Ten/Ten Collection Is Up on Blue Nile Now
New York—Blue Nile asked 10 independent jewelry designers to engagement rings for a new generation for Ten/Ten, a project done in collaboration with De Beers Group.
Now, those rings are available for sale on BlueNile.com.
Each of the 10 women tapped for the project was tasked with a challenge: create one ring using a diamond responsibly sourced in Botswana and weighing less than 1 carat.
Inspired by a wide variety of influences—from repetition to nature to antique jewelry to, in Lauren Harwell Godfrey’s case, her own engagement ring—the designers crafted a set of 10 non-traditional rings made in 14-karat gold, 18-karat gold, and platinum.
Ten of each ring will be made, creating a limited-edition collection of 100 rings sold exclusively on Blue Nile.
Blue Nile said the 10 designers participating in Ten/Ten were chosen for their unique design aesthetics and commitment to responsible sourcing.
They are: Almasika, Aurora Lopez Mejia, Bea Bongiasca, Harwell Godfrey, Lola Fenhirst, Marla Aaron, Michelle Fantaci, Pamela Love, Platt Boutique, and Wwake.
Blue Nile and De Beers developed Ten/Ten to support independent designers and share the story of Botswana’s diamonds, a resource on which the country’s economy depends.
The platform also gives the designers a way to connect with a new, and larger, consumer group.
“Diamonds are a wonder of the natural world—rare, distinctive and never two the same,” said Stephen Lussier, De Beers executive vice president of consumer brands.
“The natural diamond engagement ring is iconic, a classic and timeless expression of the deepest commitment between two people. With Ten/Ten, we are offering a fresh take on how this symbol is still essentially meaningful for couples today.”
The pieces in Ten/Ten are accessibly priced, falling between $3,000 and $4,000 at retail.
Almasika’s 18-karat gold and diamond “Serene” ring ($3,690)
Aurora Lopez Mejia “Mara” ring with diamond and 18-karat gold ($3,990)
The “You’re So Mine” ring from Bea Bongiasca, featuring a diamond and white enamel with 18-karat yellow gold ($3,390)
Harwell Godfrey’s “Motu” ring with diamond, mother-of-pearl and 18-karat yellow gold ($3,690)
“The Union” ring from Lola Fenhirst, featuring a diamond in 18-karat rose gold ($3,590)
Marla Aaron’s “Di Me Siempre” ring in platinum ($4,390)
The “Naledi” ring from Michelle Fantaci with a diamond in 18-karat rose gold ($3,390)
The 18-karat yellow gold “Treccia” ring from Pamela Love ($3,990)
Platt Boutique Jewelry’s 18-karat yellow gold and diamond “The Crown” ring ($3,190)
“The Duo Ring” in 14-karat gold from Wwake ($4,490)
