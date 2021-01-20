National Jeweler

The Ten/Ten Collection Is Up on Blue Nile Now

By Brecken Branstrator
brecken.branstrator@nationaljeweler.com
The new Ten/Ten collection, exclusively on Blue Nile, features one diamond ring design each from 10 independent designers chosen for their unique design style and commitment to responsible sourcing, the e-tailer said.
New York—Blue Nile asked 10 independent jewelry designers to engagement rings for a new generation for Ten/Ten, a project done in collaboration with De Beers Group.

Now, those rings are available for sale on BlueNile.com.

Each of the 10 women tapped for the project was tasked with a challenge: create one ring using a diamond responsibly sourced in Botswana and weighing less than 1 carat.

Inspired by a wide variety of influences—from repetition to nature to antique jewelry to, in Lauren Harwell Godfrey’s case, her own engagement ring—the designers crafted a set of 10 non-traditional rings made in 14-karat gold, 18-karat gold, and platinum.

Ten of each ring will be made, creating a limited-edition collection of 100 rings sold exclusively on Blue Nile.

Blue Nile said the 10 designers participating in Ten/Ten were chosen for their unique design aesthetics and commitment to responsible sourcing.

They are: Almasika, Aurora Lopez Mejia, Bea Bongiasca, Harwell Godfrey, Lola Fenhirst, Marla Aaron, Michelle Fantaci, Pamela Love, Platt Boutique, and Wwake.


Blue Nile and De Beers developed Ten/Ten to support independent designers and share the story of Botswana’s diamonds, a resource on which the country’s economy depends.


The platform also gives the designers a way to connect with a new, and larger, consumer group.

“Diamonds are a wonder of the natural world—rare, distinctive and never two the same,” said Stephen Lussier, De Beers executive vice president of consumer brands.

“The natural diamond engagement ring is iconic, a classic and timeless expression of the deepest commitment between two people. With Ten/Ten, we are offering a fresh take on how this symbol is still essentially meaningful for couples today.”

The pieces in Ten/Ten are accessibly priced, falling between $3,000 and $4,000 at retail.




TAGS:   Trends , Designers
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy