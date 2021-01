The Ten/Ten Collection Is Up on Blue Nile Now

New York—Blue Nile asked 10 independent jewelry designers to engagement rings for a new generation for Ten/Ten, a project done in collaboration with De Beers Group.Now, those rings are available for sale on BlueNile.com Each of the 10 women tapped for the project was tasked with a challenge: create one ring using a diamond responsibly sourced in Botswana and weighing less than 1 carat.Inspired by a wide variety of influences—from repetition to nature to antique jewelry to, in Lauren Harwell Godfrey’s case, her own engagement ring—the designers crafted a set of 10 non-traditional rings made in 14-karat gold, 18-karat gold, and platinum.Ten of each ring will be made, creating a limited-edition collection of 100 rings sold exclusively on Blue Nile.Blue Nile said the 10 designers participating in Ten/Ten were chosen for their unique design aesthetics and commitment to responsible sourcing.They are: Almasika, Aurora Lopez Mejia, Bea Bongiasca, Harwell Godfrey, Lola Fenhirst, Marla Aaron, Michelle Fantaci, Pamela Love, Platt Boutique, and Wwake.Blue Nile and De Beers developed Ten/Ten to support independent designers and share the story of Botswana’s diamonds, a resource on which the country’s economy depends.The platform also gives the designers a way to connect with a new, and larger, consumer group.“Diamonds are a wonder of the natural world—rare, distinctive and never two the same,” said Stephen Lussier, De Beers executive vice president of consumer brands.“The natural diamond engagement ring is iconic, a classic and timeless expression of the deepest commitment between two people. With Ten/Ten, we are offering a fresh take on how this symbol is still essentially meaningful for couples today.”The pieces in Ten/Ten are accessibly priced, falling between $3,000 and $4,000 at retail.