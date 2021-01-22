Piece of the Week: Jacquie Aiche’s Boho Pearl Necklace
In the last decade, pearls have experienced a fashionable resurgence, with designers making them edgy, eccentric and outside-the-norm of pearls’ previous ladies-who-lunch vibe.
With pearls being Vice President Kamala Harris’ accessory of choice, all eyes will be on her jewelry choices in the next four years, with the gem likely to make regular appearances.
One designer who knows how to lend pearls her entirely non-traditional mood is Queen of Boho, Jacquie Aiche.
She explained, “Our beaded pearl necklaces are refined, but still have the edge that is classic to the JA tribe. Their alluring, natural glow is the perfect highlight for any outfit.”
Aiche’s pearls need not be reserved for your next state dinner.
This “Piece of the Week” freshwater pearl beaded necklace with rounded rectangle opal set in 14-karat gold with diamond pavé, available through JacquieAiche.com for $10,500, can be worn every day.
“I love wearing mine with jeans and a white tee or layering them on with a floral goddess dress,” said Aiche.
The designer is in favor of seeing more pearl jewelry in the future.
“The ocean energy pearls carry is incredibly powerful, known to absorb negativity and keep you attracting only the best vibrations, which is something we all need right now. These pieces are an everyday essential that will make a statement in any girl or guy’s mineral collection.”
