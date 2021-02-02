Amanda’s Style File: Celebrate with Amethyst
agizzi@jewelers.org
Birthstone jewelry is always the perfect way to celebrate birthdays. Amethyst, the birthstone for February, is regal, bright, and bold.
Its name comes from a Greek word that led many to believe that amethyst could avoid drunkenness. In this crazy and unpredictable time, avoiding drunkenness might just be amethyst’s only downfall.
Amethyst is a “more for your money” gem; the price-per-carat is lower than many other gemstones, but it has a big look for the money.
There are so many amethyst pieces to drool over and celebrate with right now that getting down to 20 selections was a challenge.
Grab a beverage and test the power of these beauties.
Anthony Lent 18-karat gold and amethyst skull drop earrings ($1,430)
Artistry, Ltd. “Sunburst Collection” 14-karat rose gold ring with a marquise amethyst and diamond halo ($890)
Brent Neale amethyst shell mini carved stone pendant with blue chalcedony in 18-karat yellow gold ($4,650)
David Webb flower brooch with amethyst, brilliant diamonds, and baguette-cut diamonds set in 18-karat gold and platinum ($48,000)
Deborah Pagani 18-karat yellow gold “Bespoke Honey” ring with amethyst center (price available upon request)
Dima Jewellery amethyst and diamond ring in 18-karat gold ($2,150)
EF Collection 14-karat yellow gold, amethyst, and diamond necklace ($660)
Effy Jewelry 14-karat rose gold earrings with amethyst, diamond, and iolite ($1,295)
Emily P. Wheeler turquoise “Chubby” ring with amethyst and white diamonds set in 18-karat yellow gold ($6,800)
Fernando Jorge amethyst, citrine, and rose quartz “Gleam Ring” set in 18-karat yellow gold ($9,900)
Harwell Godfrey 18-karat yellow gold “Evil Eye” ring with amethyst and mother-of-pearl ($3,300)
Jenna Blake amethyst and diamond “Mocha Shell” pendant set in 18-karat yellow gold (price available upon request)
Jennifer Demoro 14-karat gold and amethyst “Horizon” bar studs ($700)
Kavant & Sharart “GeoArt Duo TT” brushed ear jacket earrings with amethyst set in 18-karat yellow gold ($2,860)
Lydia Courteille “Vendanges Tardives” 18-karat gold brooch with amethyst, tsavorite, and brown diamonds (price available upon request)
Rush Jewelry Design “Maman” amethyst pendant in 22-karat gold with bronze ($4,750)
Stuller 14-karat yellow gold “Sagittarius Zodiac Constellation” necklace with amethyst and diamonds ($870)
Walters Faith 18-karat rose gold and amethyst pendant ($1,950)
Yoki amethyst, yellow sapphire, and diamond “Vision” brooch-pendant set in 18-karat yellow gold ($16,500)
Get the Daily News >