Amanda’s Style File: Celebrate with Amethyst

Happy Birthday, February babies.

Birthstone jewelry is always the perfect way to celebrate birthdays. Amethyst, the birthstone for February, is regal, bright, and bold.

Its name comes from a Greek word that led many to believe that amethyst could avoid drunkenness. In this crazy and unpredictable time, avoiding drunkenness might just be amethyst’s only downfall.

Amethyst is a “more for your money” gem; the price-per-carat is lower than many other gemstones, but it has a big look for the money.

There are so many amethyst pieces to drool over and celebrate with right now that getting down to 20 selections was a challenge.

Grab a beverage and test the power of these beauties.



