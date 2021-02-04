Jenny Packham Brings 1930s Charm to Helzberg’s Lab-Grown Bridal Collection

Kansas City, Mo.—Helzberg Diamonds has teamed up with British designer Jenny Packham on a new colorless lab-grown diamond bridal collection.

Packham, a noted favorite of the British Royal Family, launched her eponymous fashion brand in 1998.

Known for her bridal and formal wear collections, both British and Hollywood royalty have donned Packham’s designs, including the Duchess of Cambridge, Adele, Taylor Swift, Angelina Jolie, and Kate Hudson.

Packham has stores and showrooms in London, Paris and New York, with her collections available in Harrods, Harvey Nichols, Neiman Marcus, Net-A-Porter and Bergdorf Goodman.



Packham has brought her eye for glamour to the new Helzberg collection, pairing colorless, GCAL-certified lab-grown diamonds and platinum settings.

“It is well known that I am attracted to sparkle—my dresses are designed to create excitement as they catch the light and dazzle,” said Packham in a press release about the collection.

“My new jewelry designs, created from these incredible and colorless lab-grown diamonds, are inspired by my love of the legendary stars of the Silver Screen, the ethereal icons of the 1930s, their timeless glamour, and yet the rings look so effortlessly modern.”

Each ring features “The Jenny Packham Star,” a star-shaped diamond motif.

The collection ranges in price from $700 for a lab-grown diamond and platinum band to $6,000 for a two-carat engagement ring.

“Most couples are on a wedding budget. We’ve seen a large increase in customers asking for lab-grown diamonds as you can often get a larger stone for less money,” said Julie Yoakum, senior vice president and chief merchandise officer for Helzberg Diamonds, in a statement.

Citing a study by MVI Marketing, Helzberg noted that in the last 10 years, lab-grown diamonds have gone from minimal customer awareness to being recognized by 80 percent of jewelry buyers.

The web page for the collection features an education section to answer customer questions about lab-grown diamonds.

“For those who are uncertain of lab-grown diamonds, consider this analogy: there are roses that grow in the ground and roses that grow in a greenhouse. Both are beautiful and have similar qualities, they are just grown in different ways. The same is true for lab-grown diamonds. Some diamonds are grown in the ground while others are grown in a lab. We hold our lab-grown diamonds to the same high-quality standards as our natural diamonds,” said Yoakum.

The collection is currently available online and in select Helzberg locations.