De Beers’ Latest Collaboration Is With Central Saint Martins Students

By Ashley Davis
This necklace and brooch from emerging jewelry designer and recent Central Saint Martins grand Louis Tamlyn uses De Beers diamonds. It’s part of the company’s latest project under its “ReSet” initiative.
London—De Beers has unveiled its latest collaboration with jewelry designers.

This one, called “ReSet Forever Love,” sees the diamond company enlist the talents of three recent graduates of the jewelry design program at Central Saint Martins, a top design school located in London

De Beers handpicked emerging designers Kristina Ferenchuk, Ami Masamitsu and Louis Tamlyn, both for their ideas for the one-of-a-kind jewelry collection as well as their commitment to sustainability.

The collection, featuring rings, necklaces and a brooch, uses rough and polished diamonds weighing between 0.3 and 1.3 carats.

De Beers said all the stones were sourced with the company’s best practices and the “Building Forever” framework, which aims to assist mining communities through various social programs.

The designers were asked to use the concepts “love” and “forever” as their inspirations, and to incorporate their personal signatures.

20210209 ReSet2 copyAmi Masamitsu’s design is a reclaimed 18-karat gold engagement ring and a polished diamond, set in clear acrylic. The concept represents sustainability and “forever love” by repurposing an antique that ties together generations.

Colby Shergalis, senior vice president, brand marketing for the De Beers Group, said: “Through challenging themselves with questions such as whether forever is possible in a rapidly changing world, or whether sustainability is the ultimate expression of love to our communities and our planet, these three innovative designers have crafted an inspiring and thought-provoking collection featuring responsibly sourced diamonds from De Beers Group.”


De Beers also announced it will donate £10,000 (about $14,000) toward the creation of an award that will foster an emerging jewelry talent from a country where it mines diamonds.

As part of its existing “Shining Light Awards,” which honors new jewelry talents across Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa, the donation will fund the “Provenance Award,” awarding one individual with “raw talent,” the diamond company said, “providing an opportunity … to develop and hone their skills.”

20210209 ReSet3Kristina Ferenchuk’s 18-karat white gold necklace and ring feature a polished diamond on one side, and rough on the other. The mechanical designs rotate, representing that love can be both “polished” and imperfect.

Central Saint Martins grad Ferenchuk commented: “I’ve always wanted to work more with diamonds, and this was a great opportunity to learn about the diamond industry.

“I was amazed to find out about all the incredible projects De Beers is doing to improve standards across the industry and to support local communities. It’s incredible to know that this collaboration will support the journey of a fellow young jewelry designer from a country where De Beers’ diamonds are found.”

“ReSet” is the name for De Beers’ new series of design-led projects.

The first was a collaboration with five contemporary designers—Jade Trau, Jennie Kwon, Julez Bryant, Sara Weinstock and Zoe Chicco—on a limited-edition charitable collection.


