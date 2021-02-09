De Beers’ Latest Collaboration Is With Central Saint Martins Students

Ami Masamitsu’s design is a reclaimed 18-karat gold engagement ring and a polished diamond, set in clear acrylic. The concept represents sustainability and “forever love” by repurposing an antique that ties together generations.

Kristina Ferenchuk’s 18-karat white gold necklace and ring feature a polished diamond on one side, and rough on the other. The mechanical designs rotate, representing that love can be both “polished” and imperfect.